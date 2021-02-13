Senior Sarah Dempsey scored 23 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lift Windham past Alvirne 48-42 on Friday night.
Dempsey added 15 rebounds for Windham (4-3), and received help from teammates Jess Minotti and Abby Husson, who scored nine points each.
Rachel Allard led Alvirne with 15 points and teammate Paige McKinley added 11.
In other girls basketball on Friday, Carolyn Burleigh’s baseline jumper with two seconds remaining gave Trinity a 42-40 victory over Memorial. Colby Guinta led Trinity with 14 points. Erin McCoy’s 12 points paced Memorial.
In skiing, Dylan Welch won both the slalom and giant slalom to lead the Plymouth Regional boys to the Division III Alpine skiing state title on Friday at Gunstock.
Central 43, Bedford 38
Central: Jailyn Johnson, Emily Hobausz, 12 points each; Erin Flurey, 10.
Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 18 points; Isabella King, 16 points.
Pinkerton 41, Londonderry 23
Pinkerton (4-0): Kristina Packowski, 16 points; Avah Ingalls, 13 points.
Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 12 points.
Nashua South 41, Pelham 40
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 13 points; Tallie Carney, 9 points; Jordyn Galgay, 7 points.
Merrimack 40, Nashua North 29
Merrimack (5-3): Gillian Waller, 15 points; Keira Bike, 13 points, 4 steals; Emma Valluzzi, 8 points, 5 assists.
North: Victoria Conrad, 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 69, Central 66
Bedford 4-6: TJ O’Connell, 20 points; JT DeLacey, 14 points; Danny Kuleza 11 points
Central: Baril Mawo, 15 points; Kuel Akot, 13 points.
Bishop Guertin 78, Salem 32
BG: Dylan Santosuosso, 17 points.
Salem (0-9): Adan Ayala, 12 points.
Alvirne 69, Windham 60
Alvirne: Brenden Graham, 18 points; Nick Jacques, 17; Jacob Hibbard, 14 points.
Windham: Joey DaSilva, 26 points; Jack St. Hilaire, 15 points.
Trinity 64, Memorial 47
Trinity: Royce Williams, 22 points; Nathan Meeker, 10 points; Tyler Bike, 9 points; Devohn Ellis, 9 points.
Memorial (3-5): Brennan Beland, 15 points; Johnny Roumraj, 13 points.
Sanborn 79, Derryfield 32
Sanborn (5-3): Dylan Khalil, 19 points.
Derryfield: Thomas Ferdinando, 11 points.
Campbell 46, Souhegan 38 (Thu.)
Campbell: Dylan Rice, 18 points, 5 assists; Brody Mills, 14 points; Jack Noury, great defense, 3 steals.
BOYS HOCKEY
Exeter 4, Concord 3
Exeter: Liam Walsh, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ty Robinson, 1 goal, 2 assist; Keegan Knight, 3 assists; Sam Perry, 1 goal; Simon Potter, 1 assist; Davis Nelson, 1 assist; Henry Fraser, 19 saves.
Concord: Ryan Philbrick, 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Forward: 2 assists; Noah Drew, 1 goal; Joseph Ala, 1 assist; John Shoemaker, 1 assist; Dawson Fancher, 1 goal; Will Pegnam, 19 saves.
SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Div. III boys (Friday at Gunstock)
Giant slalom
Team scores: 1, Plymouth, 370 points; 2, Hopkinton, 354; 3, St. Thomas, 346; 4, Kearsarge, 341; 5, Gilford, 337.
Individuals: 1, Dylan Welch, Plymouth, 1:01.68; 2, Ryan Stailey, St. Thomas, 1:02.52; 3, Morgan McCarthy, Gilford, 1:02.96; 4, James Stafford, Laconia, 1:03.13; 5, Mitchell Berry, Belmont, 1:03.75; 6, Nathan Lorrey, Plymouth, 32.28; 7, Will Chapin, Hopkinton, 1:04.59; 8, Cole Howard, Gilford, 1:05.50; 9, James Greason, Kearsarge, 1:06.02; 10, Eli Borin, St. Thomas, 1:06.42.
Slalom
Team scores: 1, Plymouth, 365 points; 2 (tie), Hopkinton, 359; 2 (tie), Kearsarge, 359; 4, Gilford, 338; 5, St. Thomas, 326.
Individuals: 1, Welch, Plymouth, 47.32; 2, Stafford, Laconia, 49.25; 3, McCarthy, Gilford, 49.67; 4, Stailey, St. Thomas, 49.99; 5, Greason, Kearsarge, 50.48; 6, Conrad Mollano, Hopkinton, 52.37; 7, Andrew Zankel, Hopkinton, 52.66; 8, Matthew Lorrey, Plymouth, 52.87; 9, Howard, Gilford, 53.36; 10, Troy Madigan, Kearsarge, 53.43.