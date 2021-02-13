Senior Sarah Dempsey scored 23 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lift Windham past Alvirne 48-42 on Friday night.

Dempsey added 15 rebounds for Windham (4-3), and received help from teammates Jess Minotti and Abby Husson, who scored nine points each.

Rachel Allard led Alvirne with 15 points and teammate Paige McKinley added 11.

In other girls basketball on Friday, Carolyn Burleigh’s baseline jumper with two seconds remaining gave Trinity a 42-40 victory over Memorial. Colby Guinta led Trinity with 14 points. Erin McCoy’s 12 points paced Memorial.

In skiing, Dylan Welch won both the slalom and giant slalom to lead the Plymouth Regional boys to the Division III Alpine skiing state title on Friday at Gunstock.

Central 43, Bedford 38

Central: Jailyn Johnson, Emily Hobausz, 12 points each; Erin Flurey, 10.

Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 18 points; Isabella King, 16 points.

Pinkerton 41, Londonderry 23

Pinkerton (4-0): Kristina Packowski, 16 points; Avah Ingalls, 13 points.

Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 12 points.

Nashua South 41, Pelham 40

Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 13 points; Tallie Carney, 9 points; Jordyn Galgay, 7 points.

Merrimack 40, Nashua North 29

Merrimack (5-3): Gillian Waller, 15 points; Keira Bike, 13 points, 4 steals; Emma Valluzzi, 8 points, 5 assists.

North: Victoria Conrad, 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford 69, Central 66

Bedford 4-6: TJ O’Connell, 20 points; JT DeLacey, 14 points; Danny Kuleza 11 points

Central: Baril Mawo, 15 points; Kuel Akot, 13 points.

Bishop Guertin 78, Salem 32

BG: Dylan Santosuosso, 17 points.

Salem (0-9): Adan Ayala, 12 points.

Alvirne 69, Windham 60

Alvirne: Brenden Graham, 18 points; Nick Jacques, 17; Jacob Hibbard, 14 points.

Windham: Joey DaSilva, 26 points; Jack St. Hilaire, 15 points.

Trinity 64, Memorial 47

Trinity: Royce Williams, 22 points; Nathan Meeker, 10 points; Tyler Bike, 9 points; Devohn Ellis, 9 points.

Memorial (3-5): Brennan Beland, 15 points; Johnny Roumraj, 13 points.

Sanborn 79, Derryfield 32

Sanborn (5-3): Dylan Khalil, 19 points.

Derryfield: Thomas Ferdinando, 11 points.

Campbell 46, Souhegan 38 (Thu.)

Campbell: Dylan Rice, 18 points, 5 assists; Brody Mills, 14 points; Jack Noury, great defense, 3 steals.

BOYS HOCKEY

Exeter 4, Concord 3

Exeter: Liam Walsh, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ty Robinson, 1 goal, 2 assist; Keegan Knight, 3 assists; Sam Perry, 1 goal; Simon Potter, 1 assist; Davis Nelson, 1 assist; Henry Fraser, 19 saves.

Concord: Ryan Philbrick, 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Forward: 2 assists; Noah Drew, 1 goal; Joseph Ala, 1 assist; John Shoemaker, 1 assist; Dawson Fancher, 1 goal; Will Pegnam, 19 saves.

SKIING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Div. III boys (Friday at Gunstock)

Giant slalom

Team scores: 1, Plymouth, 370 points; 2, Hopkinton, 354; 3, St. Thomas, 346; 4, Kearsarge, 341; 5, Gilford, 337.

Individuals: 1, Dylan Welch, Plymouth, 1:01.68; 2, Ryan Stailey, St. Thomas, 1:02.52; 3, Morgan McCarthy, Gilford, 1:02.96; 4, James Stafford, Laconia, 1:03.13; 5, Mitchell Berry, Belmont, 1:03.75; 6, Nathan Lorrey, Plymouth, 32.28; 7, Will Chapin, Hopkinton, 1:04.59; 8, Cole Howard, Gilford, 1:05.50; 9, James Greason, Kearsarge, 1:06.02; 10, Eli Borin, St. Thomas, 1:06.42.

Slalom

Team scores: 1, Plymouth, 365 points; 2 (tie), Hopkinton, 359; 2 (tie), Kearsarge, 359; 4, Gilford, 338; 5, St. Thomas, 326.

Individuals: 1, Welch, Plymouth, 47.32; 2, Stafford, Laconia, 49.25; 3, McCarthy, Gilford, 49.67; 4, Stailey, St. Thomas, 49.99; 5, Greason, Kearsarge, 50.48; 6, Conrad Mollano, Hopkinton, 52.37; 7, Andrew Zankel, Hopkinton, 52.66; 8, Matthew Lorrey, Plymouth, 52.87; 9, Howard, Gilford, 53.36; 10, Troy Madigan, Kearsarge, 53.43.