Goalie Parker Lebiedz made 11 saves and Quinn Silvio scored four goals leading the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team past Bedford 9-7 on Saturday in Manchester.
Silvio scored three of his goals in the second half as the Cougars (2-0) rallied from a 4-3 deficit. Tate Flint added a goal and two assists, R.J. Proulx scored three times and Logan Purvis was 12-for-17 on faceoffs for the hosts.
Sean Toscano scored three goals and Derek Kulesza added two for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Results received at the Union Leader (schoolsports@unionleader.com)
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Guertin 19, Concord 5
BG: Quinn Cepiel, 6G; Aiden Laurendeau, 4G; Tim Kiely, Brady Dumont, 2G each; Zach Connerty, 2 saves; Liam O’Keefe, 4 saves.
Pinkerton 5, Bedford 2
Pinkerton: Ryan Lynch, 2G; Riley Spellman, Michael Uber, Matt Feole, 1G each; Liam Prescott, 2A; Curtis Michaud, 8 saves; Cole Frank, 9-for-11 on faceoffs.
Bedford: Joe Mikol, Colton Poole, 1G each.
ConVal 19, Spaulding 2
ConVal: Nick Squatrito, 7 saves; Ronan McNamara, 10G, 3A; Seth Fowler, EthanWeber, Noah Lambert, 2A each; Fowler, 4A; Dillon O’Sullivan, 1G,2A; Noah Stewart, Jaxon Salamy, 1G each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Derryfield 14, Pelham 10
Pelham (1-1): Beanland, 4G; Burke, 3G; Galgay, 2G; Deschene, 1G; Breault, 13 saves.
Londonderry 12, Merrimack 2
Lilah Melia, Ava Naar, 2G each; Meg Daileanes, Caroline Leone, 3G each; Ashleigh Leone, Tara Wright, 1G each.
Londonderry 10, Hollis/Brookline 8
Londonderry: Meg Daileanes, 2G,1A; Caroline Leone, 4G,1A; Tara Wright, 2G; Natalie Washington, 2G,1A.
Gilford 10, Campbell 4
Gilford (1-0): Keenan, 5G,1A; Harris, Shute, 2G each; Normandin, 1G; McLean, Davignon, 1A.
BOYS TENNIS
ConVal 5, Portsmouth 4
Aiden Shillman, P, def. Jamini Viles, 8-1; Eva Calcutt, CV, def. Henry Anderson 8-1; Fletcher Maggs, CV, def. Josh White 8-3; Ben Walsh, P, def. Wyatt Burbank, 8-4; Zach Burgess, CV, def. Adam Hoyt, 8-4; Jake Daniels, CV, def. Lucas Drakatos, 8-5.
Shillman/Anderson, P, def. Maggs/Calcutt, 8-4; Viles/Burbank, CV, def. White/Welsh, 8-1; Hoyt/Drakatos, P, def. Bernier/Daniels, 9-7.
Memorial 7, Nashua North 2
Tiago Mendes, N, def. Rubra Patel 8-1; Shikar Gupta, N, def. Sean McCaffery, 8-5; Cam Brown, M, def. Jason Pecoraro 8-4; Tyler Telge, M, def. Jackson Nardone 8-6; Daniel Betancur def. Jack Desjardins 8-6; Nevien Sirbalaren, N, def. David Ruge 8-3.
Mendes/Brown, def. Patel/Nardon 8-1; McCaffrey/T. Telge def. Gupta/Pecoraro 8-6; Betancur/Zach Telge, M, def. Desjardins/Sirbalaren 8-4.
Windham 6, Goffstown 3
Harrison Neff, G, def. Charlie March 8-2; Cole Gilbert, W, def. Reid Guillemette 8-1; Gunner Burnham, G, def. Tim Wang 8-6; Chris Umstead, G, def. Tiarnon Adamche 8-2; Gilbert Feke, W, def. Gavan Murdoch 8-2; Dan Antonucci, W, def. Chase Wooding 8-1
March/Gilbert, W, def. Neff/Guillemette 8-6; Wang/Adamchek, W, def. Burnham/Umstead 8-2; Feke/Wu, W, def. Murdoch/Wooding 8-3
Team Records: Windham, 4-0; Goffstown, 0-3
GIRLS TENNIS
Derryfield 6, Salem 2
Sophia Correnti, D, def. Laura Salamanca, 8-5; Julia Hardy, D, def. Joah Debrocke, 8-1; Sophie Brown, D, def. Sophie Norcross, 8-0;
Ally Coyle, S, def. Madison Molina 8-8 (7-5); Kassie Smeltzer, S, def. Maya Marsden 8-8 (7-1); Pheobe Blake, D, def. Ava Rastello, 8-2.
Correnti/Hardy, D, def. Debrocke/Norcross, 8-2; Brown/Molina, D, def. Salamanca/Rastello 8-2; Coyle/Smeltzer, S, vs. Marsden/Charlotte Smith, did not finish.
Salem record: 2-3.
Pinkerton 6, Merrimack 3
Shu Grasso (M) def Maddie Frank 8-0; Katie Costa (M) def Amelia Coyle 8-4; Skyelar Levesque (P) def Jessica Harden 8-0; Madeline Donahue (P) def Sarah Zebuhr 8-0; Sydney Pelletier (P) def Jordan Zebuhr 8-2; Mia Rivard (P) def Colette Hutchinson 8-0.
Grasso/Costa (M) def Frank/Levesque 8-6; Coyle/Rivard (P) def Costa/S. Zebuhr 8-0; Donahue/ Calli Matarozzo (P) def J. Zebuhr/Hutchinson 8-0
Team records: Pinkerton, 1-2; Merrimack, 0-5.
Pinkerton 5, Bedford 4
Maddie Frank (P) def May Zheng 8-2; Amelia Coyle (P) def. Alisha Juneta 8-2; Sydney Suozzo (B) def Skyelar Levesque 8-6; Annette Carter (B) def Madeline Donahue 8-2; Anna Johnson (B) def Sydney Pelletier 8-1; Mia Rivard (P) def Ava Malnar 8-1.
Suozzo/Carter (B) def Frank/Levesque 8-4; Coyle/Rivard (P) def Juneta/Riley Novak 8-2; Donahue/ Calli Matarozzo (P) def Johnson/Malnar 8-2.
Team records: Pinkerton, 2-2; Bedford, 4-1.
Central 9, Keene 0
Emily Leclerc (C) d. N. Matta 8-0; Megan Haddad (C) d. C. Faucher 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (C) d. A. Ellis 8-0; Lauren Bouthot (C) d. K. Kalke 8-0; Tess Beckman (C) d. M. DelBove 8-4; McKenna Schneiderman (C) d. M. Downing 8-2.
Leclerc/Haddad (C) d. Matta/Faucher 8-1; Natalie Friedland/Emily Hobausz (C) d. Ellis/Kalke 8-1; Nevaeh Marineau/Alisa Friedland (C) d. DelBove/Downing 8-3.
Nashua North 9, Memorial 0
Gash def. McNelly 8-6; Milani def. Norton 8-0; Pappas def. Spampinato 8-0; Rane def. Duvvuri 8-1; Mamos def. Ducret 8-3; Davidson vs. Reys 8-3.
Gash/Milani def. McNelly/Norton, 8-2; Rane/Mamos def. Spaminato 8-4; Pappas/Desrosiers def. Ducret/Hodgkins 8-0.
BASEBALL
BG 13, Windham 3 (6 innings)
BG: Sam Franco (WP), 3 IP in relief, 0R, 1H, 3Ks; Evan Kaplo (2-5, 2B, R, 3RBIs); Max Riordan (2-4, R, RBI); Adam Wetherbee (1-4, 2R, 2RBIs); Ryan Haskell (2-3, R, RBI).
John Stark 6, Stevens 3
John Stark: Hayden Nunley, 3-4, 2R, 2RBIs, 2SBs; Jason Crean, 3-4, 3B, 3RBIs, SB; Anthony Paolicelli (WP), 4 IP, 0ER, &H, 2 BB, 6Ks; Chase Philibotte (Save), 3 IP, 0ER, 1H, 3BB, 3K, also 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Concord 5, Bedford 3
Bedford: Ryan Juliano, 2-for-3, RBI double; Cade Corbett, 2 singles. Patrick Foulis (LP) 5IP, 2 ER, 3 H; Foulis, 2-for-3, RBI, run scored.
Goffstown 15, Alvirne 5
Goffstown: Lambert, double, 2 singles; Strand, 2 singles; Hollinrake, HR, 2 singles; Cote, 2 doubles; Webber, 2 singles.
Alvirne: Simard, double, single; Baker, 2 singles; Casey, HR.
Friday: Pinkerton 11, Merrimack 5
Pinkerton: Tom Rioux, double, 2 singles; Liam Doyle, 2 doubles, single.
Merrimack: Owen Medlock, triple, single; Michael Morin, 2 singles.
Saturday: Pinkerton 18, Bedford 0 (5 innings)
Pinkerton: Jacob Albert, 2 doubles, single; Jackson Marshall, double, single; Cole Yennaco, 2 doubles, 2 singles; Brendan Horne, 2 singles; Liam Doyle, 5 IP, 1H, 0R, 14Ks, 0BB.
SOFTBALL
Oyster River 15, Pelham 3
Oyster River: Maddy Veno, 4-for-4 on a HR, 2B, 2 singles, for 5 RBIs; Morgan Veno, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Bri Melnnes, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Pelham: Brooke Slaton, 3-run HR; Christina Louh, double; Bella Furtado, Shaelyn Hinton, strong defensive games.
Merrimack 6, Pinkerton 5
Merrimack: Grace Lawton, 2 singles, 2 runs; Hannah Stone, HR, 2 singles; Ashlyn Cassetty, double, single; Morgan Goodspeed, 1 hit, 2 runs.
Pinkerton: Stella Kozak, HR, single; Rachel Keisling, triple; Maddy Moore, HR, single.
Campbell 13, Somersworth 4
Campbell: Theresa Ivas, 3 IP, 6Ks; Catherine Carignan, 4 IP, 5Ks; Carignan, Maddi Lane, Julianna Pinciaro, HRs.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Pinkerton 3, Souhegan 2
17-25, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 15-11
Pinkerton: Tate Thompson, 14 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces; Adam Freiburger, 2 blocks; John Collins, 23 assists.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Timberlane 0
H/B (3-0): Jake Laborde, 14 kills; Aidan Norris, 8 kills; Kaleb Popham, 6 kills, 3 aces; Ethan Norris, 11 assists.