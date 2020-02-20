GOFFSTOWN -- Bedford High is coming up fast as the season reaches the home stretch.
On Thursday night at Sullivan Arena, Bedford continued its revamped charge upward with a 3-0 triumph over Trinity in a rematch of last year's state final won by the Bulldogs. In the latest meeting, Bedford scored two goals in the first period and one in the third. Not to be overshadowed, junior goaltender Shea Guimont was solid, making 24 saves as the Bulldogs won their seventh straight and improved to 11-3-1.
Concord sits atop the Division I standings with a 14-1 record.
"In the second period we wanted to take away any off-man rushes by sinking our defense back a little bit," said Bedford coach Marty Myers. "We did some good things close to the net, getting two goals in the second. The kids are starting to play better. This is a good time to be playing good hockey so the timing couldn't be any better."
The Pioneers, who entered the evening having won six of their last seven, are also 11-3-1. The Bulldogs have three games remaining, all on the road, against Bishop Brady, Hanover and Manchester Central-West. Trinity's remaining games are against Hanover, Nashua North-Souhegan and Exeter, all at home.
The Pioneers' theory to exacting some revenge from last year's title match never came fruition. As the game progressed, Bedford got stronger, better and more creative with its puckhanding skills. On the other side, Trinity was having difficulty penetrating the attacking zone.
Ahead 2-0 entering the final period, Bedford's Will Scott, a junior, found the puck on his stick in the high slot and laced a laser beam just under the crossbar, coming at 3:35, thus expanding the Bulldogs' lead out to three. The score came moments after Bedford killed a penalty.
"I thought we struggled in the defensive zone in trying to get the puck out," Pioneers coach Mike Connell said. "We had opportunities but too many unforced turnovers in our own end. When we dumped the puck in we were a little slow in getting down there. The kids need to start believing in themselves a little more. We've got three games next week and then we need to get ready for the playoffs."
The Bulldogs began the middle period with the man-advantage and would not let the opportunity pass them by. Just 1:06 in, junior Owen Roberto put in a rebound of his own shot for a 1-0 lead.
"Each game we seem to be getting better and better," said Roberto. "All of our lines are clicking. It's not just the first line that is producing. Trinity is a good team and I was really excited to get out there. I knew coming into the second period we needed to get a goal quick, which we did and that started our momentum."
Keeping the pressure on, the Bulldogs scored again at 8:27. A nice centering feed from Roberto to Brady Burke resulted in a one-timer from the junior past Trinity goalie Ryan Brewitt (25 saves) and put Bedford up by a pair after 30 minutes.
Boys' basketball
Littleton got 30 points from Parker Briggs and 26 from Todd Krol-Corliss in a 75-59 boys' basketball win over host Groveton on Thursday night.
The Crusaders remained unbeaten (17-0) with the win heading into their regular-season finale tonight at Moultonborough. Littleton will be the top seed in the Division IV tournament.
Groveton, in third place, fell to 15-3 in its regular-season finale.
Littleton trailed 15-11 after one but took a nine-point lead into halftime and led by at least six the rest of the way.
Josh Wheelock led Groveton with 18.
ConVal 76, Manchester West 71, 5 OT: At Manchester, the Cougars' depth finally won out. ConVal, with 10 players logging significant minutes, was led by Mather Kipka with 21 points. Connor Buffum had 19 and Taylor Burgess scored 16 for the Cougars, who improved to 15-0. Kur Teng led all scorers with 29. Davian Robles scored 20 for West, which went most of the way with seven players. The Blue Knights are 7-7.
Girls' basketball
Nashua South 46, Windham 30: In Nashua, Cath Covert led the Panthers with 13 points and Kirsten McIntire added 11. Bailey Morin and Aryanna Murray scored eight each and Julianna Martin had six for South (8-9). Abby Husson led Windham (5-11) with eight points. Evie Collins scored seven.