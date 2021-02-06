Karl Yonkeu scored 28 points to lead unbeaten Holy Family Academy of Manchester past Mount Royal 57-53 in boys basketball on Friday night.
Paul Lamontagne added 10 points for Holy Family, which improved to 6-0. Louis Larosiliere’s 26 points paced Mount Royal.
Central 63, West 51
Central: Andrew Houghton, 12 points; Baril Mawo, 10 points.
West: Aiden Scott-Beaulac, 15 points; Rawshaw Prescott, 11 points; Derrick Barikore, 10 points.
Winnacunnet 55, Memorial 39
Memorial: Brennan Beland, 16 points; Troy Jutras, 10 points.
Winnacunnet: Sam Andreottola, 19 points; Elynn Houston, 12.
Alvirne 58, Salem 40
Alvirne: Liam O’Neil, 26 points; Brenden Graham, 12 points.
Salem: Ryan Pacy, 13 points.
Trinity 55, Central 45 (Thursday)
Trinity: Royce Williams, 34 points; Tyler Bike, 10 points.
Central: Baril Mawo, 15 points; Baylee Bates, 9 points.
West 62, Sanborn 51 (Thursday)
Sanborn: Dylan Khalil, 19 points.
Other scores: Goffstown 67, Bedford 50; Nashua North 74, Londonderry 57; Bishop Guertin 38, Windham 36.
GIRLS BASKETBALLWinnacunnet 59, Memorial 50
Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 12 points; Emma Rossi 11 points; Jess Carrier, 10 points.
Winnacunnet: Marissa Reuss, 15 points; Abby Rayder, 11 points; Hanna Ritchie, Casey Coleman, 10 points each.
Merrimack 45, Windham 34
Merrimack: Kaylee Bormuth, 14 points, 8 rebounds; Gillian Walker, 10 points; Keira Bike, 9 points, 4 steals; Lilii Dabilis, Shannon Sadhwani, great defensive games.
Windham: Liv Tsetsilas, 8 points; Abby Husson, Bree Amari, Sarah Dempsey, 7 points each.
Londonderry 36, Nashua North 29
Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 12 points; Kylee McGurn, 10 points.
Mount Royal 33, Holy Family 31
Holy Family: Rose Williams, 16 points, 16 steals.
Pelham 66, Hollis/Brookline 50
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 26 points; Tallie Carney, 13 points.
BOYS HOCKEYMerrimack 5, North/Souhegan 2
Merrimack: Evan Roy, 2 goals, 1 assist; Eliot Medlock, 1 goal, 1 assist; Owen Miner, Dylan Sadowski, 1 goal each; Ben Hardy, 18 saves.
North/Souhegan: Michael Dodge, Ethan Gaffney, 1 goal each.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Thomas Aquinas/Winnacunnet/Dover 5: Keene/Monadnock/Fall Mountain 0
STA/W/D: Ellie Karatzas, 3 goals; Skyler Bednaraek, 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Kimball, 1 goal; Diana Pivirotto, 11 saves for her fifth straight shutout.
Bishop Guertin 9, Oyster River/Portsmouth 1
BG (7-0): Jenna Lynch, 3 goals, 2 assists; Julie McLaughlin, 2 goals, 3 assists; Allyson McMahon, Kathryn Simpson, Jill Scanlon, Tessa Wilkie, 1 goal each; Sarah King, goalie.
OYP: Natalie Lessard, 1 goal.