Kelly Walsh is establishing herself as one of the top players in New Hampshire. Walsh scored 23 points on Friday to lead the Goffstown High girls’ basketball team past Lawrence (Mass.) High 62-40 in the Lady Blue Devils tourney at Salem High.
Walsh tallied 26 points in the Grizzlies’ 48-40 triumph over Cambridge (Mass.) Rindge and Latin on Thursday.
On Friday, Noelle Simmons added 11 points, and Ava Winterburn and Liv Brannen scored eight apiece for Goffstown.
Windham 58, Winnacunnet 47: In the Portsmouth tournament, the Jaguars received a big game from junior captain Sarah Dempsey, who scored 35 points and broke the school's single-game scoring record (girls or boys). Dempsey was 16-for-17 from the free throw line.
Caroline Collins added seven points, Bree Amari six for Windham.
Pinkerton 48, Cambridge Rindge and Latin 39: In the Salem tournament, Avah Ingalls scored 15 points to lead the Astros to victory. Jesse Ames added 10 points.
Boys’ hockey
Thornton Academy 3, Pinkerton 1: In Salem, Tyler Pappalardo’s second-period goal, assisted by Joseph Marra and Ethan Livingston, was all the Astros could muster in Friday’s Blue Devils tournament.
The Astros finish their tournament play against Belmont, Mass., Saturday night at 8:30.
Mount St. Charles 3, Bishop Guertin 1: In the Mount St. Charles tournament in Woonsocket, R.I., Mike Schaaf scored the lone goal for the Cardinals. BG goalie Evan Butler made 32 saves.