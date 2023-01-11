Lubelczyk
Trinity goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk stops a shot from Manchester’s Joe Velez during Wednesday’s game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Goalie Braeden Lubelczyk stopped 26 shots, leading Trinity to a 3-0 victory over Manchester in a Division I hockey game on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.

The Pioneers scored once in every period: Sam Maurice in the first, Noah Levesque in the second and Tyler Peltak (empty net) in the third.