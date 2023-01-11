High Schools: Lubelczyk, Trinity shut out Manchester Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Trinity goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk stops a shot from Manchester’s Joe Velez during Wednesday’s game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Josh Gibney/Union Leader Lubelczyk Trinity goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk stops a shot from Manchester’s Joe Velez during Wednesday’s game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Show more Show less Buy Now Trinity goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk stops a shot from Manchester’s Joe Velez during Wednesday’s game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Buy Now Trinity High’s Noah Levesque beats Manchester goaltender Landon Wilson for a goal during Wednesday’s Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Trinity prevailed, 3-0. Buy Now Trinity's Sam Maurice is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Manchester during Wednesday's Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Buy Now Manchester's Ty Adams clears the puck away from Trinity's Sam Maurice during Wednesday's Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Advertisement Buy Now Trinity's Sam Maurice hits Manchester's Ryan Marden during Wednesday's Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Buy Now Trinity's Braden Phemester keeps Manchester's Brian Baumgartner from the puck during Wednesday's Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Buy Now Manchester's Jake Lessard and Trinity's Noah Levesque battle for the puck during Wednesday's Division I game at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Goalie Braeden Lubelczyk stopped 26 shots, leading Trinity to a 3-0 victory over Manchester in a Division I hockey game on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.The Pioneers scored once in every period: Sam Maurice in the first, Noah Levesque in the second and Tyler Peltak (empty net) in the third.Trinity improved to 2-3 in league play. Landon Wilson made 40 saves for Manchester, also 2-3.Goffstown 2, Merrimack 0Goffstown: Cole Stratford, Xavier Bibaud, 1 goal each; Jake Webber, goalie.Pinkerton 8, Londonderry 2Pinkerton: Jack Doherty, Joe Richards, 2 goals each; Kyle Smith, Connor Clifford, Carter Choquette, Preston Libby, 1 goal each; Doherty, 2 assists; Damien Carter, 27 saves.Londonderry: Matt Boyon, Brandon Morin, 1 goal each.Boys basketball (Tuesday)Nashua South 78, Central 65South (5-1): Josh Caruso, 22 points; Zac Castonguay, 15; Alize Roig-Cortes, 14.Central (0-6): Jason Gasana, 23 points; Dawon Tyler-Fulse, 13.Memorial 69, Salem 52Memorial (4-2): Abdalha Ramadhani, 15 points; Christian Bilolo, 14; Devin Lavallee, 11.Salem (2-4): Phil Melo, Zack Carrien, 16 points each.Pinkerton 57, Portsmouth 40Pinkerton: A. Chinn 18 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists; J. Marshall, 11 points, 3 rebounds; T. Chinn, 10 points, 5 rebounds.Milford 62, Hollis-Brookline 40Milford (4-1): Chuck Urda, 21 points; Brady Hansen, 15; Will O’Connell, 12.Hollis-Brook. (0-5): Zach Lussier, 15 points; Charlie Hale, 13.Souhegan 51, ConVal 40Souhegan (5-0): Matt Canavan, 23 points.ConVal (4-1): Joe Gutwein, 11 points.Windham 61, Trinity 60Windham (4-3): Jack St. Hilaire, 20 points; Begley, 12.Trinity (2-3): Tyler Bike, 28 points; DeVohn Ellis, Jaiden Summers, Evan Dunker, 7 points each.Girls basketball (Tuesday)Bedford 51, Exeter 37Bedford (6-0): Kate Allard, 18 points; Lyla Stein 13, Lana McCarthy 12. Exeter (5-2): Ali Campbell, 18 pts; Emma Smith, 7.Portsmouth 71, Pinkerton 62Pinkerton (4-2): Sydney Gerossie 20 points, Elizabeth Lavoie 18 points, Brooke Benz 9 points.Keene 51, Nashua North 42Keene (3-2): Harper Zalaski, 15 points; Marin Shaffer, 14; Cadance Gilbert, 10 rebounds; Molly Chamberlin, 4 steals.Salem 42, Memorial 40Salem (3-3): Goetz, 10 points; Mosto, Moniz, 6 each.Memorial (4-2): Maddie Pepra-Omani, 19 points; NyAsia McKelvey, 9 points, 14 rebounds; Torle Adumene, 9 points, 5 rebounds.Pelham, 49, Manchester West 24Pelham (5-0): Jasmine Becotte 13 points; Abby McFarland, 11; Grace Riley, 9.Girls hockey (Tuesday)St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover 3, Berlin 0STA-W-D: Christy Trudel, 2 goals; Kayley Young, goal; Isabella Carey, 2 assists; Diana Pivirotto, 27 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage