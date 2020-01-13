Nashua South’s Kara Kelliher on Monday was announced as the 2019-20 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year.
The senior outside hitter and defensive specialist led the Purple Panthers to a 21-0 record and the Division I state title this past fall. She had 218 kills, 163 digs, 28 service aces and 20 blocks while posting a kill percentage of .469.
Kelliher has maintained a weighted 4.54 GPA in the classroom. She signed a letter of intent to play at Assumption College.
Gymnastics
The Pinkerton Academy gymnastics team took first place in a six-team meet on Sunday at Bishop Guertin. The Astros scored 133.55 points, with BG second (122.7). Other teams competing was Exeter, Dover, Merrimack and Keene.
Pinkerton's 4x200 team of Conor Seleny, Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane and Pat Cotnoir won the race and set both a meet and a school record, running 1:32.05.
Zach Plaza took a fourth place in the 1,000, running a 2:36.97. Conor Seleny took a second place in the 300, running a New Hampshire-leading 36.04 and also took a sixth in the hurdles.
Hanover: The Marauders had a standout performance from Ella MacLean, who ran a personal record of 7.34 seconds in the 55 meter dash to place second overall at the Dartmouth Relays. Anna Stafford finished third in the pole vault, jumping 8 feet 6 inches. Zoe Onyango also jumped a PR of 16 feet 3.5 inches in the long jump to finish eighth.
The girls 4x400 team of Ella, Zoe, Christine Aman, and Peiper Thomas ran 4:19.48 to finish fifth. On the boys side, the distance medley relay team of Matt Bonner, Trevor Siegel, Ian Nolan, Pierce Seigne ran 11:44.44 to place 10th.
Wrestling
The Campbell High wrestling team placed ninth out of 20 teams at the 2020 Winnisquam Winter Classic held over the weekend.
The Cougars were lead by senior captain Brett McIenerney, who won the 182-pound weight class. Strong performances from other Cougar wrestlers included Justin Gandia (120 lbs) 3rd place, Connor Rakiey (126 lbs) 5th place and Devin Dube (220 lbs) 6th place.
Hockey
Hollis/Brookline-Derryfield 5, Laconia 1: HBDS was led by Paul Vachon with two goals and an assist, followed by Jared Sanborn with one goal and one assist. Cole Giersch and Nick Dapilito, assisted by Colin MacDonald and Derek Wagner, also scored. Sal Vella and Aidan Rowe had two assists each.
Goalie Rylan Morgan stopping 28 shots for the win.