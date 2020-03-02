Will Chase scored 26 points and added eight rebounds, leading second-seeded Newmarket past visiting Wilton-Lyndeborough 86-46 in a first-round game of the Division IV boys’ basketball tournament on Monday night.
Owen Tower added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mules, who will host No. 7 Woodsville in a quarterfinal on Thursday night. Woodsville advanced with a 63-51 triumph over No. 10 Derryfield School on Monday.
Regular season
Pelham 76, Merrimack Valley 63: In Pelham, Derek Crowley and Drew Brown struck for 20 points each to lead the Pythons, who improved to 14-3 in Division II. MV finished 2-16.
Manchester Central 52, Pinkerton 41: In Derry, the Little Green outscored the Astros 10-2 over the final quarter to improve to 8-9 in Division I. Doro Koita led Central with 13 points while Andrew Houghton added 12. Miguel Mejia led Pinkerton (1-16) with 13 points and Andy MacDonald chipped in 11.