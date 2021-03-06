Royce Williams scored a game-high 18 points and Tyler Bike added 14 points for Trinity of Manchester in a 56-39 win over Bedford on Saturday in a Division I boys basketball quarterfinal. Joe DeLacey recorded a team-high 10 points and Daniel Galamaga added eight for Bedford.
Winnacunnet 54, Portsmouth 43: In Portsmouth, the Clippers led, 32-22, midway through the third quarter before Winnacunnet rallied.
Division II quarterfinals
Pelham 56, Manchester West 55: In Pelham, Zach Jones tipped in a buzzer-beating field goal for the Pythons.
Division II quarterfinals
Holy Family 68, Mount Royal 45: In Sunapee, Karl Yonkeu (28 points), his brother Yann (19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks )and Tom Gillis (11 points)paced Holy Family of Manchester. Louis Larosiliere (team-high 19 points) and Jordan McDonnell (14 points) led Mount Royal.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Guertin 5, Nashua North/Souhegan 1: In Hudson, Derek Amaral and Sam Cronin scored in the second period for the Cardinals in a Division I quarterfinal. Mike Kiely, Declan Wilkie and Luke Vogel scored in the third.
North/Souhegan (5-4) scored a power play goal with 8:25 remaining.
Bedford 4, Exeter 2: In Exeter, Brendan Thornton and Derek Greer (two goals each) powered the Bulldogs. Liam Walsh scored one of Exeter’s two goals.
Division II quarterfinals
Kennett 4, Belmont/Gilford 2: In Conway, Wade Volo (two goals), Matt Cormier and Colby Olivier (one goal) led the Eagles. Owen Guerin and Zack Gilbert scored for Belmont/Gilford.
Bowling
Goffstown, Raymond, Stevens of Claremont and Hollis/Brookline each advanced to today’s championship at Merrimack Ten Pin after emerging from their regional brackets on Saturday.
Stevens will face Raymond and Goffstown will play Hollis/Brookline in the semifinals and the winners of those matchups will advance to the final. Both rounds will be a best-of-7 games format. The opening-round and quarterfinal matchups were each a best-of-5 games.
Stevens, which received a first-round bye, won the West bracket with a 3-0 victory over Keene in the quarterfinals. Raymond defeated Pinkerton, 3-2, in the first round and Dover, 3-1, in the quarterfinals to win the Central bracket.
Goffstown, which received a first-round bye, advanced with a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Winnacunnet of Hampton in the East bracket. Hollis/Brookline beat Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 3-1, and Souhegan of Amherst, 3-0, to emerge from the South bracket.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (FRIDAY)
Division I prelims
Windham 45, Merrimack 30: Abby Husson (13 points), Bree Amari (10) and Sarah Dempsey (10) sparked the Jaguars.
Londonderry 35, Salem 28: Ashley Rourke’s 13 points helped the Lancers advance. Jordan Furlong added eight points. Sarah Wall (15) paced Salem.
Division II prelim
Pelham 54, Manchester West 26: Jasmine Becotte (18 points) and Tallie Carney (17) starred as the Pythons pulled away in the third quarter.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY (FRIDAY)
Quarterfinals
Bishop Guertin 9, Keene/Monadnock 0: Julie McLaughlin scored four goals as the Cardinals advanced to the final four. Kathryn Simpson and Jasmine Shattuck added two goals each, Lindsey Hult had a goal and Jenna Lynch added three assists.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 6: Oyster River/Portsmouth 2: Memphis Brown, Skyler Bednarek, Ellie Karatzas, Bella Carey, Payton Fleury and Kyle Youngclaus scored for the winners. Maggie Farwell and Natalie Lessard scored for Oyster River/Portsmouth.