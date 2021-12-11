Ever since Paul DiMarino joined the Exeter High School boys hockey team coaching staff six years ago, he viewed the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament as the state’s top holiday tournament.
DiMarino, who is in his third year leading Exeter after succeeding the legendary Jim Tufts, and the Blue Hawks will finally experience the tournament for themselves this season.
With Manchester Central/West and Memorial joining together as a three-team co-op this year, Exeter filled the subsequent open spot in the tournament, which is sponsored by Brady Sullivan Properties.
The 40th edition of the tournament is scheduled to run Dec. 26-29 at JFK Coliseum in Manchester. The championship game will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m.
The tournament was renamed in honor of the late Brian Stone, who coached the Central boys hockey team and was also an assistant at Memorial and Trinity.
“The biggest thing that stood out to me is they’re playing for something,” DiMarino said. “There’s three games and the top two get to play for the championship. Even though it’s the beginning of the season, it’s an opportunity for the kids to face really good competition as well as learn skills and what it means to play for something.”
Exeter will compete in the Tafe Jr. Division alongside the Manchester co-op, Bow and Division II Goffstown. Defending tournament and Division I champion Concord, Bedford, Hanover and Trinity will compete in the McDonough Jr. Division.
In a new development this year, the top two teams from the McDonough Division will compete in the tournament final while the Tafe Division will play a three-game round robin. This year’s Tafe division winner will have the opportunity to join the McDonough division while the last-place finisher in the McDonough Division will move to the Tafe division next year.
Tournament director and former Memorial coach Mark Putney said there will be a charitable aspect to the tournament but a decision has not yet been made on what that will be.
There are no COVID-19 protocols set but fans are asked to take common and necessary precautions like safe distancing and wearing masks when appropriate, Putney said.
Hanover will face Bedford in the tournament’s opening game Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. Each day ahead of the final will feature four games.
“Since I started coaching with coach Tufts a while back, I said that looks like the tournament you want to be in,” DiMarino said. “It’s part of the tradition of hockey in the state of New Hampshire.”
Here is a look at some of the other holiday hockey tournaments and updates regarding the status of several holiday basketball tournaments around the state.
Peter Hall Christmas TournamentThe eighth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament field includes defending Division II champion Dover, last year’s Division II runner-up in Somersworth/Coe-Brown and defending Division III champion Berlin/Gorham.
Host Kennett of Conway (Division III), Kingswood of Wolfeboro (Division II) and John Stark/Hopkinton (Division III) round out the field.
The three-day tournament, which is named after longtime Kennett assistant coach Peter Hall, is scheduled for Dec. 26-28 at Ham Arena in Conway with a snow make-up day of Dec. 29, if necessary.
Kennett, Somersworth/Coe-Brown and John Stark/Hopkinton are members of the Mountain Division. Kingswood, Berlin/Gorham and Dover make up the Valley Division.
Somersworth/Coe-Brown, which beat Dover to win the 2019 edition of the tournament, will face Kennett in the opening game Dec. 26 at 4 p.m.
Kennett coach Mike Lane said the tournament will follow his school district’s COVID-19 protocol that each home and visiting team player can invite up to four family members to attend. The tournament also spaced out its game times this year to alleviate crowding at the rink, Lane said.
Lane said the tournament is even more important than usual for his Kennett team considering he has 15 freshmen and one senior on his 23-player roster.
“These three extra games of hockey against high level competition will only make us stronger down the road when we play important games, hopefully at the end of February and March,” Lane said. “We’ll switch kids in and out, give them some opportunities. Certainly (being) under stressful situations against Division II competition is only going to make them stronger down the road.”
Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil ClassicThe 21st annual Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil Classic is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at the Icenter in Salem.
This year’s field consists of host Salem, Pinkerton Academy of Derry, Londonderry, Windham, Nashua South/Pelham, and Belmont (Mass.).
Salem will face South/Pelham at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 to open the showcase-style tournament that will feature three games each day.
Salem coach Mark McGinn said the tournament currently has not implemented any COVID-19 protocols other than those that individual schools have set for their teams.
Keene Girls Ice Hockey Christmas TournamentSt. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said his team missed so much last year, including the Keene Girls Ice Hockey Christmas Tournament.
Like the team dinners and road game bus rides the co-op also did not experience last season, Oliveira said the tournament is a great bonding opportunity for his team. It also presents a chance to get all of his players some ice time and try different line combinations without the pressure that comes with a regular-season game, Oliveira said.
The third annual Keene Girls Ice Hockey Christmas Tournament field includes St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover, host Keene/Fall Mountain/Monadnock, Exeter, Concord, Bedford, ConVal/Conant, Oyster River/Portsmouth and Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge.
The one-day tournament at Keene Ice has 17 games, played over 30 minutes of running time, scheduled. Keene/Fall Mountain/Monadnock and Concord will play in the opening game at 8:40 a.m.
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover is scheduled to play Exeter, Oyster River/Portsmouth and Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge.
There are currently no mask protocols at the rink, Keene Athletic Director Mike Atkins said.
Oliveira said his team will follow its protocols that include everyone wearing masks while on the bus and walking into and out of the rink, players wearing masks in the locker rooms and coaches wearing masks on the bench.
“It gives the kids a chance to get to know each other, especially with our situation with other schools as a co-op,” Oliveira said of the tournament. “We’ll have had maybe three weeks together (by the tournament). The hangout time after games is equally as important as the actual games to get to know each other.”
Hanover Holiday Tournament
The Hanover girls hockey team will host the Hanover Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29 at Campion Rink in Lebanon.
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans, Vt., will play tournament newcomer La Salle Academy of Providence, R.I., at 1:40 p.m. and Hanover will face Essex, Vt., at 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 28. The consolation and championship games will be held at 2:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. the next day.
Masks will be required for all spectators.
“It’s a good chance to meet some new people, brush up with some old ones and it’s always two competitive games on each night so we’re looking forward to it,” Hanover girls hockey coach John Dodds said.