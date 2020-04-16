Thursday's official statement from the NHIAA:
In response to the recent Executive Order by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu to continue remote instruction in New Hampshire schools throughout the remainder of the school year, the NHIAA Council has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season and championships.
This decision was not made lightly given what athletics mean to the participants, parents, and communities across the state. While it was our hope to salvage some portion of the spring season, the fact that schools will not reopen their doors to students this year and the uncertainty surrounding when or if social distancing guidelines will be lifted has made us face the stark reality that playing high school sports this spring is simply not an option.Rather, our focus in these most uncertain times must be to do everything we can to protect people from the pandemic and not contribute to the numbers who fall victim to the disease.
We recognize and share in the pain and heartbreak this decision will cause to all student-athletes this spring, particularly the seniors. Having said this, it is our sincere hope that the actions taken today, along with the Governor’s orders and DHHS guidelines designed to slow the spread of this global pandemic will enable schools to reopen this fall with face-to-face instruction and a full slate of athletic contests to be played and enjoyed by all.