BEDFORD -- With the only blemishes on their records being a 1-1 tie against each other during the regular season, both the Souhegan High School and John Stark High School field hockey teams were undefeated entering Sunday afternoon’s Division II championship game, with this matchup guaranteeing which team was the best.
No. 2 Souhegan created a lot of pressure, but top-seeded John Stark’s defense did what it has all season long, and that is shutting offenses down.
After senior Courtney Cranshaw scored to give John Stark the lead in the first quarter, the Generals’ defense -- led by sophomore Addison Bolduc and junior goalie Edie Fisher -- held off Souhegan, 1-0, to claim the title at Bedford High School.
“I can’t believe this honestly, I worked so hard for this for four years and this is unbelievable,” Cranshaw said. “I’m so excited. I won a championship my final year in middle school and now I’ve won a championship my last year in high school. It’s crazy how that works.”
The win also gave John Stark (16-0-1) its first field hockey championship.
“The first championship ever, we keep on making history every single year, it’s just insane,” Cranshaw said.
Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Souhegan (15-1-1) relentlessly pressed and earned four penalty corners down the stretch, but John Stark’s defense and Fisher came up big every time. Souhegan’s Ariana Goulet had a chance with four minutes left but her shot went wide, and Fisher came out of net to alter Lily Goerlich’s shot with two minutes left.
“That certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying,” Souhegan coach Kelli Braley said. “Stark stayed super composed, they’re spacing was brilliant and they had great layers on the ball. It was a little too much for us to get through. Edie Fisher played great, we were pouring shots on but she made some great saves.”
Fisher withstood the pressure to record her 11th shutout of the season, which included a 3-0 win over No. 8 Hanover in the quarterfinals and a 2-0 win over Hollis-Brookline in the semifinals. Fisher got to celebrate the title with her senior midfielder twin sisters, Reagan and Aubrey.
“My mindset going in is do everything I can to get that ball out of the goal, on the ball, in the air, just everything to secure that shutout,” Edie Fisher said. “I couldn’t have done it without my defense. The defense as a whole is so much stronger when everyone is working together.”
John Stark coach Dennis Pelletier wanted to put greater emphasis on getting faster on defense, noting that he has defenders who could just as easily be forwards. The plan worked out just fine, as the Generals allowed only seven goals this season.
“Seventeen games, seven goals. That’s pretty damn good,” Pelletier said. “We have a very strong diamond defense and there is a lot of trust there. Our backs are very fast and they could score a lot of goals, but they do a great job in that role. To put speed in our defense was a big thing this year, to have defenders who can move well.”
John Stark scored the game's lone goal just 2:34 into the first quarter when Cranshaw scored off a penalty corner. Caylin Worthen was credited with the assist.
“I’m glad we got a goal right off the bat,” Cranshaw said. “That was my signature turn-shoot move. I just saw the shot and as soon as it went in it was crazy. I can’t believe I made it. It was so relieving to get it right out of the way."
Cranshaw is one of only four seniors this season, meaning John Stark should be in great shape to defend its championship.
“It’s awesome because all year long we’ve been playing it one game at a time and that’s what I said today, it’s one more game,” Pelletier said. “This was the last game of the season and we were going to go out and give everything we have.”