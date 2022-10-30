BEDFORD -- With the only blemishes on their records being a 1-1 tie against each other during the regular season, both the Souhegan High School and John Stark High School field hockey teams were undefeated entering Sunday afternoon’s Division II championship game, with this matchup guaranteeing which team was the best.

No. 2 Souhegan created a lot of pressure, but top-seeded John Stark’s defense did what it has all season long, and that is shutting offenses down.