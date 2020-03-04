Hanover’s Noah Phipps and Kennett of Conway’s Helen Badger topped the field in both the classical and freestyle events Wednesday to lead their teams to the Division II Nordic ski championships at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch.
Phipps won the classic in 12 minutes, 28.2 seconds and the freestyle in 11:40.3. Adam Gilbert-Diamond of Hanover, Theo Castonguay of Kennett, Simon Phipps of Hanover and Keith Badger of Kennett rounded out the top five finishers in the freestyle race, while Sawyer Weale, Castonguay, Simon Phipps and John Meehan of Hanover were the top five in the classic.
Badger topped the classic field with a time of 14:45.3. followed by Grace Castonnguay of Kennett, Zoe Chinn of Lebanon, Sage Gilbert-Diamond of Hanover and Brianna DeBanico of Lebanon. Badger’s first-place time in the freestyle was 13:53.2. The next four finishers were Castonguar, Meg Frost of Hanover, Gilbert-Diamond and Chinn.
SKIING
Division II Nordic Championships
Wednesday
At PINKHAM NOTCH
Boys’ freestyle: 1. Noah Phipps, Hanover, 11:40.3; 2. Adam Gilbert-Diamond, Hanover, 12:22.9; 3. Theo Castonguay, Kennett, 12;24.3; 4. Simon Phipps, Hanover, 12:26.1; 5. Keith Badger, Kennett, 12:38.5; 6. Sawyer Weale, Lebanon, 12:40.5; 7. Axel Plache, Kingswood, 12:51.5; 8. Eric Goodney, Hanover, 12:55.6; 9. Jaimini Viles, ConVal, 13:02.0; 10. Diego Aspinwall, Hanover, 13:07.5
Boys’ classic: 1. Noah Phipps, Hanover, 12:28.2; 2. Sawyer Weale, Lebanon, 12:55.9; 3. Theo Castonguay, Kennett, 13:19.7; 4. Simon Phipps, Hanover, 13:23.7; 5. John Meehan, Hanover, 13:34.9; 6. Diego Aspinwall, Hanover, 13:40.2; 7. Keith Badger, Kennett, 13:55.2; 8. Adam Gilbert-Diamond, Hanover, 13:58.9; 9. Axel Plache, Kingswood, 14:09.9; 10. Cooper Bourne, Lebanon, 14:10.0
Team results: 1. Hanover 776, 2. Lebanon 729, 3. Kennett 726, 4. Bow 681, 5. Plymouth 658, 6. Kingswood 640, 7. ConVal 623, 8. Souhegan 437
Girls’ freestyle: 1. Helen Badger, Kennett, 13:53.2; 2. Grace Castonguay, Kennett, 14:08.2; 3. Meg Frost, Hanover, 14;23.4; 4. Sage Gilbert-Diamond, Hanover, 14;34.8; 5. Zoe Chinn, Lebanon, 14:56.4; 6. Shannon Derby, Kennett, 15:00.6; 7. Celia Juno Barnett, Lebanon, 15:03.9; 7. Allison Bean, Kingswood, 15:03.9; 9. Brianna DeBanico, Lebanon, 15:19.1; 10. Britta Arvold, Hanover, 15:28.8
Girls’ classic: 1. Helen Badger, Kennett, 14:45.3; 2. Grace Castonguay, Kennett, 15:18.1; 3. Zoe Chinn, Lebanon, 15:51.7; 4. Sage Gilbert-Diamond, Hanover, 15:56.9; 5. Brianna DeBanico, Lebanon, 16:00.4; 6. Meg Frost, Hanover, 16:00.5; 7. Shannon Derby, Kennett, 16:22.8; 8. Allison Bull, ConVal, 16:25.7; 9. Ana Goodwin, Lebanon, 16:54.9; 10. Lia Anzaldi, Kennett, 16:56.4
Team results: 1. Kennett 768, 2. Lebanon 745.5, 3. Hanover 736, 4. Kingswood 677, 5. Bow 647, 6. ConVal 636.5, 7. Plymouth 634, 8. Souhegan 564