EXETER -- Twin sisters Isabella and Lyndsey LaPerle did a lot of scoring to help lead the Bow High School girls soccer team into Sunday afternoon’s Division II championship game against undefeated Pembroke Academy.
With championship hopes slipping away in the final minutes, the juniors pulled off some twin magic that they will always remember.
Top-seeded Pembroke was clinging to a 1-0 lead when Isabella LaPerle scored with 58 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Lyndsey LaPerle then beat Pembroke goalie Brooke Davidson with 2:20 left in overtime to give No. 2 Bow a stunning 2-1 victory at Exeter High School’s William Ball Stadium.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Isabella LaPerle said. “We worked so hard at practice and we knew this was our year to win it.”
This was the sixth championship Bow (19-1) has won in the 18-year tenure of coach Jay Vogt, with the last coming via a 1-0 win over Souhegan in 2017.
“We knew that we were going to be under pressure with Pembroke; they’re a fantastic team,” Vogt said. “We had to bend and not break and look for our opportunities to get formed and give the LaPerles a chance to do something.”
Pembroke (19-1) scored the game's first goal 11 minutes into the second half when Cierra Hill headed in a corner kick by Adrienne Dorr past Bow goalie Cailyn Benson (nine saves). The Spartans held on thanks in part to Davidson (five saves) stopping an Elena Jay shot midway through the second half.
There was a bit of confusion with how much time was left in the game. Bow players thought they had less time then they did, and once they heard the referees say there were still five minutes left, the Falcons had some new life.
“We all thought that it was a lot closer to the end,” Vogt said. “When the (referee) said ‘five minutes’; it just brought energy up to all the girls. We said ‘hey, you got five minutes; let’s go’. That kind of picked it up and we knew we needed to put more pressure and we did a pretty good job there at the end.”
Bow’s renewed optimism was rewarded when Isabella LaPerle collected a cross from Juliette Tarsa and beat Davidson to the right corner to send the game to overtime.
“I knew I had to get there, give it all I got and I just tapped it in. I just saw an opening and just hit it in there,” Isabella LaPerle said. “I just wanted to give it everything on the field, it’s the last game of the season, and I just went hard and one-touched it in.”
Neither team had quality chances throughout overtime until the Falcons worked their way to Pembroke’s end with less than three minutes remaining. Lyndsey LaPerle found an opening to bury a shot to the left corner of the net, converting an Elena Jay cross.
“It felt amazing,” Lyndsey LaPerle said. “When we found out there was about six minutes left, we were like ‘this is our time’.”
“It was a great game and we knew it was going to be a great game,” Pembroke coach Jess Kaufman said. “We both had wonderful seasons, but it’s so hard to have it end like this when you’ve had so much success.”
Vogt values every one of his six championships, but this one may be the most improbable one given that the Falcons were less than a minute away losing.
“This is one of the more memorable ones because of how it ended,” Vogt said. “That’s why I tell them they always have got to believe until they blow that whistle.”