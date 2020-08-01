When it comes to successful high school coaches in New Hampshire, few can match resumes with John Fagula.
Fagula, who died Friday morning at age 73, won 624 games during his girls basketball coaching career, which included stops at Nashua High School and Londonderry High School.
He built a dominant program — and a national reputation — during his time at Nashua, where he posted a 432-72 record and won 11 Class L championships. The Purple Panthers went 4-16 during Fagula’s first season as head coach, but later strung together a 108-game winning streak (120 games against in-state competition).
“He built a program,” said Kara Leary, who played for Fagula at Nashua and replaced him as Nashua’s head coach in 1999. “He got involved with the younger age groups and had conversations with the middle school coaches trying to get them to run the same system (as the varsity). He tried to get his players to play volleyball so they would have some cross training.
“He built a program where these kids worked in the parks or wherever because they dreamed of being the next (star player). They wanted to wear that uniform. He worked very hard, and he competed nationally.”
The national recognition reached its peak following the 1987 season, when USA Today named Nashua the No. 1 team in the country. That was one of five Nashua teams Fagula coached that was ranked nationally.
“I can’t speak to the pre-Londonderry days, but he was very helpful to me,” said Manchester Central girls basketball coach Mike Wenners, who coached against Fagula when Fagula was at Londonderry. “He went out of his way to help me. Obviously he was a wealth of knowledge as far as basketball goes. You couldn’t have gotten a better resource, and he had no problem sharing things with me.
“To be ranked No. 1 in the country? That was outrageous. You won’t see that again.”
After stepping down at Nashua, Fagula spent four years away from high school coaching before he returned as the head coach at Londonderry, where he coached for 12 seasons. In his final game with Londonderry he guided the Lancers to a 57-56 victory over Bedford in the 2014 Division I championship game, his 12th state title. That loss ended Bedford’s 39-game winning streak.
Fagula replaced Ted Theos as Londonderry’s head coach. Current Londonderry coach Nick Theos, Ted’s son, was Fagula’s only junior varsity coach during his time at Londonderry.
“His teams always seemed to know what to do in the most crucial moments,” Nick Theos said. “That’s the one thing we always tried to figure out is how he was able to do that. We coached and we thought we coached well, but his kids always seemed to do the right things in the biggest moments. When it came down to crunch time, his kids were so well coached they just knew what to do because they had practiced it so many times they didn’t need to look to the sideline.
“John was not a big screamer. He was not a big yeller. When he got mad, the kids knew they had really screwed something up. He was about the details, and working on those details until they had become perfected.
“The biggest thing I took from my time with him is the personal relationship you need to form with some of the kids. He always had that personal bond with his captains and a couple of the kids, just to keep his finger on the pulse of the team and what’s going on.”
Known for his up-tempo style at both ends of the court, Fagula is also credited with being ahead of most coaches with regard to AAU basketball in New Hampshire.
“He kind of revolutionized girls basketball here,” said George Noucas, who coached the Nashua boys basketball program when Fagula was directing the girls. “He was one of the first guys who had the girls playing year-round — one of the first coaches to get involved with AAU. His girls were playing all the time.
“He changed the way girls played, so they ended up playing a much faster game … pressing, getting up and down the floor and not playing kind of a static game. He was one of the first to get the girls to play that way and they were very good at it. It was like a layup drill.”
Noucas and Fagula both graduated from Laconia High School. Fagula was a year behind Noucas in school and both were brought to Nashua by former Nashua football coach Ken Parady, who coached both Fagula and Noucas in football at Laconia.
Fagula also played baseball and basketball in high school. He coached football and baseball in Nashua at the junior varsity level.
“He was a very good athlete,” Noucas said. “Good football player. Good baseball player. Like everybody else in Laconia, he played basketball. None of us were that good at it, so it’s kind of weird that we both ended up coaching basketball.”
Fagula sent an army of players to the college ranks, including many who played at the Division I level. That group includes Leary (Notre Dame), Sally Madeira (Boston College), Michelle Cernuda (UNH), Stephanie Byrd (Boston College), Missy Ayotte (Duke, Pepperdine), Celeste Lavoie (Stanford), Stephanie Murphy (Boston College) and Aliza Simpson (UNH).
“I think he needs to be remembered for the work that he put in, and how he made a big change in girls basketball in New Hampshire,” Noucas said. “He kind of put it on the map.”