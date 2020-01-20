DOVER — Don’t look now but the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints appear to have rid themselves of demons that haunted them at the start of the season. Things look to be falling into place for a predominantly young squad that carries 16 underclassmen and is now starting to grow up quickly.
On Monday, the Saints defeated in-town rival Dover, 4-1, in an NHIAA Division II game at Dover Ice Arena.
STA stuck to Dover like glue all throughout and kept the Green Wave buried inside their own end of the ice while capitalizing on the opportunities.
With the triumph, the defending state champs, who struggled in the early stretches of the season, improved to 4-2-1.
Dover (5-2-0), which hadn’t played a game in 10 days, dropped its second straight.
St. Thomas used its strength, speed and agility to wear down Dover. On multiple occasions, the Saints kept the Green Wave off-balance by tying up any player with the puck on his stick. Down at the defensive end, Dover struggled in its attempts to clear the puck, resulting in a couple of goals.
The Saints received a pair of goals from senior forward Matt Barnes to ignite the offense. On top of that, freshman goaltender Britton Dunbar was strong between the pipes, stopping 21 shots.
“I thought Britton made a couple of key saves for us which kind of stabilized things for us,” said St. Thomas first year coach Dan Strabone. “We were able to get our feet going. We wanted to dump the puck in and get on the attack. We just wanted to get pucks into the front of the net.”
After a scoreless opening period, the Saints started taking it to the Green Wave in the second. Freshman Brendan Chrisom, left alone in the low slot, took a nice half-wall pass from Chase Gagnon and pushed a shot past goalie Austin Gilbert for a 1-0 lead at 1:34. Four minutes later, Dover squared things thanks to Asa Forbes’ rebound goal.
The rest of the frame belonged to Saint Thomas. At 7:13, Barnes was left open inside the left circle and after taking a feed from Chrisom, he blistered a shot stick side into the back of the net to give his team a 2-1 advantage.
Two minutes later, it was Barnes again, cutting in front of a pair of defenders and snapping a hard wrist shot past Dunbar (19 saves) to send the Saints into the second intermission leading by a pair.
“I think the biggest thing for us early in the season was getting our freshmen up to speed,” Barnes said. “Of our starting nine forwards, six are freshmen. We feel we are a skilled team and when we are able to put it together, we are really hard to stop. All of us have something to contribute out there.”
Saint Thomas’ dominance at both ends of the ice rolled into the third. The Saints continued to frustrate the Green Wave by limiting their offensive execution. For good measure, Saint Thomas senior defenseman Ryan Pottier, from just inside the blue line, ripped a shot that Dunbar never saw coming at 9:36, adding some distance. In the third, the Green Wave were held to four shots on goal.
“All of the guys battled tonight,” said Strabone. “In the third period we just kept dumping the puck in and letting them go get it. We wanted to play tight in-their-face hockey. We wanted to work our feet and win the battles. We tried to get pucks in deep and go hard and try to get some turnovers as well.”