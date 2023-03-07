Bedford’s Lana McCarthy lays it up between Portsmouth’s Maddie MacCannell, left, and Margaret Montplaisir during Tuesday night’s Division I semifinal game at Londonderry High School. McCarthy led all scorers with 24 points in third-ranked Bedford’s 64-60 win.
LONDONDERRY — Lana McCarthy’s offense around the basket helped Bedford High build a lead.
Her defense on the perimeter won the game.
McCarthy blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Avery Romps with two seconds remaining, helping the Bulldogs past Portsmouth 64-60 in a Division I state semifinal thriller on Tuesday at Londonderry High.
Senior Sydney Grogan hit three free throws in the final seconds to help secure the win for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who will face Bishop Guertin in Sunday’s championship at UNH (time to be determined). The Cardinals knocked off Goffstown 67-49 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
McCarthy, a 6-4 junior, worked most of her magic around the basket, finishing with a game-high 24 points. She scored 18 of those points in the second half after sitting the entire second quarter after picking up her third personal foul in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
Portsmouth led 29-27 at halftime, thanks to long-range shooting by Mackenzie Lombardi, who made four 3-pointers. Lombardi finished with five treys and a team-high 22 points.
The lead changed hands five times in the third quarter, with McCarthy’s reverse layup at the buzzer giving Bedford a 48-47 lead.
The lead grew to seven, 56-49, on a fast-break layup by Kate Allard (14 points) off a Grogan feed, then nine, 58-49, on McCarthy’s layup with 4:41 left.
But the Clippers weren’t done. Lombardi hit four free throws and their defense stiffened. Maddie McCannell’s free throw brought Portsmouth within 61-60 with 10 seconds left before Grogan’s free throws and one final play by McCarthy sent Bedford to UNH.
