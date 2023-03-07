LONDONDERRY — Lana McCarthy’s offense around the basket helped Bedford High build a lead.
Her defense on the perimeter won the game.
McCarthy blocked a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Avery Romps with two seconds remaining, helping the Bulldogs past Portsmouth 64-60 in a Division I state semifinal thriller on Tuesday at Londonderry High.
Senior Sydney Grogan hit three free throws in the final seconds to help secure the win for the third-seeded Bulldogs, who will face Bishop Guertin for a third straight season in the final. Game time has been set by the NHIAA for 4 p.m. on Sunday at UNH's Lundholm Gym.
The Cardinals knocked off Goffstown 67-49 in Tuesday's late semifinal.
McCarthy, a 6-4 junior, worked most of her magic around the basket with a variety of layups, reverse layups and put-backs, finishing with a game-high 24 points. She scored 20 of those points in the second half after sitting the entire second quarter after picking up her third personal foul in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
"She was dominant," said Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs.
Portsmouth led 29-27 at halftime, thanks to long-range shooting by Mackenzie Lombardi, who made four 3-pointers. Lombardi finished with five treys and a team-high 22 points.
The lead changed hands five times in the third quarter, with McCarthy’s reverse layup at the buzzer giving Bedford a 48-47 lead.
The lead grew to seven, 56-49, on a fast-break layup by Kate Allard (14 points) off a Grogan feed, then nine, 58-49, on McCarthy’s layup with 4:41 left.
But the Clippers weren’t done. Lombardi hit four free throws and their defense stiffened. Maddie MacCannell’s free throw brought Portsmouth within 61-60 with 10 seconds left before Grogan’s free throws and one final play by McCarthy sent Bedford to UNH.
Gibbs pointed to the play of senior Anna Stavropoulos and junior Devlyn McDonald, a pair of subs who were part of the lineup that kept the Bulldogs close in the second quarter in the absence of McCarthy. McDonald hit two buckets in the quarter.
"Sometimes you step off the cliff and you fall into a bed of roses," said Gibbs. "We had an interesting group of girls out there who not only got stop after stop, but they were scoring. They were the ones who got us to (down) two at the half. And I made sure they knew it. They got that game back for us."
Bishop Guertin 67, Goffstown 49: Senior center Meghan Stack poured in 25 points, leading the top-seeded and unbeaten Cardinals back to another championship game. BG is the defending Division I champ and has won five of the last six crowns -- the lone championship-game loss to Bedford in 2021.
The Cardinals led throughout, but Goffstown pulled within seven points in the fourth quarter, mostly through the work of Ava Winterburn (24 points) and Ava Ruggiero (10 points).
But Stack converted a three-point play and junior Hannah Lynch drilled a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach. Lynch finished with 14 points.
"Meghan was unbelievable all game long and Lynch is a real gamer," said BG coach Brad Kreick. "She's not afraid of anything, that kid. The moment, the atmosphere, it doesn't really seem to faze her. She's kinda got ice water running through her veins. That corner three was absolutely huge -- and she didn't hesitate."