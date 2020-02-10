LEBANON — After a quiet first half in which she scored three points in the opening quarter, Hanover’s Madison McCorkle exploded in the second half to lead the Marauders to a 51-41 win over Division II rival Lebanon on Monday.
McCorkle finished with 20 points, scoring her team’s first 11 in the third period to help give the Marauders a 36-32 lead going into the fourth.
She then scored six more over the final eight minutes of play including a timely floater with one minute to play that put Hanover ahead 45-39.
Stella Galanes put the game away for good with a pair of free throws with just seconds remaining.
Hanover, the defending Division II champ, improved to 12-0 while Lebanon dropped to 10-3.
Lebanon’s Rebecca Wright did her best to try to keep the Raiders in it, scoring 19 points with 15 of them coming in the second half. With Lebanon trailing 41-34 with 5:19 left in the fourth, Wright went on a personal 4-0 run to bring Lebanon within three.
She started by knocking down 1-of-2 free throws and then drilled a contested three from the middle of the floor to keep Lebanon alive.
Wright couldn’t convert on a pair of foul shots that would have brought it within one just a minute later and had to exit early after sustaining an injury shortly thereafter.
Catherine Cole split a pair of free throws with 1:30 left to bring it within four, but that was as close as Lebanon got the rest of the way.
Charlotte Johnson paced Hanover with six points in the first half and finished with 11 for the game as the Marauder’s second-leading scorer.
Sally Rainey had five in the first half for Lebanon before finishing with 10.