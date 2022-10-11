NASHUA -- After a first half filled with opportunities, the Manchester Memorial boys soccer team felt it had a goal coming in the second half, senior captain Tyler Telge said.
Telge brought that feeling to fruition in the Crusaders’ 1-0 Division I victory over Nashua North on Tuesday at Stellos Stadium.
Telge scored the game’s lone goal in the 60th minute after a Crusaders free kick from about 30 yards out was blocked by a Titans wall. Telge collected the rebound and fired a turnaround shot that curled inside the far post of North’s net.
His tally came after a first half in which Memorial (10-3) had three threatening scoring chances, including Nawras Mostafa’s point-blank backdoor header that went just wide.
“We didn’t have like any shots on us that first half so we were like, ‘We’ve got to keep this up,’ and we did keep it up,” Telge said.
The Titans (11-3) had won nine straight games entering Tuesday.
Memorial, which has six shutout wins, made life easy on its sophomore goalkeeper, Yousif Hikmat.
The Crusaders dominated possession and North did not log a shot on goal during the few minutes it had the ball in the attacking third.
Memorial tallied four shots on goal and finished with a 3-1 advantage on corner kicks.
“It’s a little testament on how the kids can play and if we play like this, it’s going to be a helpful thing,” Crusaders coach Jerold White said. “We’ve just got to keep connecting it.”
First-year Titans coach Jeremy Zelanes said he was a little surprised by how much Memorial possessed the ball.
“They came out and provided a lot of pressure to us,” Zelanes said of the Crusaders, “and we tried to make some adjustments at halftime but they came out today wanting it more than we did.”
North pushed players forward and created its own pressure over the final 10 minutes but did not test Hikmat with a threatening shot.
Telge, who played center midfield, center back and right back with three teammates banged up, helped the Crusaders close out the game defensively. He came up with two midfield steals inside the last five minutes and cleared the ball as the final whistle blew.
Junior Geo Quintana made three saves for the Titans.
“We play very well with position,” Telge said. “If we keep that possession all year, I think we can make it (far). If we don’t play like that, our run will be short.”