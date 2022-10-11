221012-spt-soccer1

Manchester Memorial’s Tyler Telge dribbles the ball as Nashua North’s Matthews Ferrera defends during Tuesday’s Division I boys soccer match in Manchester.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

NASHUA -- After a first half filled with opportunities, the Manchester Memorial boys soccer team felt it had a goal coming in the second half, senior captain Tyler Telge said.

Telge brought that feeling to fruition in the Crusaders’ 1-0 Division I victory over Nashua North on Tuesday at Stellos Stadium.