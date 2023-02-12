Ryan Turley

Ryan Turley leads the Merrimack Tomahawks onto the field before a game last fall.

 PROVIDED BY RYAN TURLEY

Ryan Turley had his mind made up. He wanted to play college football at the Division I level, and that’s what he’ll be doing next fall.

Turley, a senior at Merrimack High School, signed a National Letter of Intent last week and will continue his football career at Central Connecticut State University, an FBS program located in New Britain, Connecticut. CCSU competes in the Northeast Conference.