Ryan Turley had his mind made up. He wanted to play college football at the Division I level, and that’s what he’ll be doing next fall.
Turley, a senior at Merrimack High School, signed a National Letter of Intent last week and will continue his football career at Central Connecticut State University, an FBS program located in New Britain, Connecticut. CCSU competes in the Northeast Conference.
“Ryan is a huge kid, who plays with a high motor, physical and catches the ball well,” CCSU coach Adam Lechtenberg said in a news release announcing the program’s 2023 recruiting class. “His upside is tremendous and he has the potential to be a team leader one day.”
Turley, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, received a scholarship offer from CCSU during his official visit to the school in late January.
“It was all good vibes when I was there and this offer was comparable to the other ones,” Turley explained. “I ended up going home and discussing it with my parents a little further. I just ended up making the decision that this was my golden ticket.
“I wanted to play at the highest level possible and my parents understood that. The scholarship was good enough so we just decided to go for it.”
Turley said Stonehill, Franklin Pierce, New Haven and Southern Connecticut State were among the other schools he strongly considered.
“Many D2 offers, but the places I was really considering were FPU (Franklin Pierce), because it was a great scholarship — almost one I couldn’t refuse – and then New Haven was high up on the list because they have beautiful facilities,” Turley said. “I also was liking (Southern Connecticut) because I loved the coaching staff when I was there. They’re great people.”
Turley, who is also a member of the track and field team at Merrimack, missed all but two games during his junior season because of a concussion he sustained during a game against Nashua North. He helped Merrimack advance to the Division I quarterfinals last season.
“We’re proud of Ryan’s growth as a leader, as a player and as a person,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “I’m glad he overcame some obstacles as a junior, had a good senior year and was able to sign with a school where he felt comfortable.”