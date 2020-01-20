C.J. Smethurst scored a power-play goal 15 seconds into overtime, lifting Bow past Bishop Brady 2-1 in Division I hockey on Monday at Everett Arena in Concord.
Devin Perry also scored for the Falcons (3-5-0), and goalie Ethan Berrigan made 17 saves in the Bow net.
Bishop Brady dropped to 0-5-1.
Bishop Guertin 6, Arlington Catholic 3: In Arlington, Mass., Derek Amaral scored a pair of goals to lead the Cardinals (7-1-0). Also scoring for BG were Declan Wilkie, Mike Kiely, Luke Vogel and Aaron Pratt. The Cardinals host unbeaten Concord on Wednesday at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass.
Concord 9, Nashua North/Souhegan 0: The Crimson Tide improved to 9-0-0 with the home win.
Spaulding 6, Sanborn 3: Spaulding earned its first win of the season behind a hat trick by Adam Enscoe.
Girls’ hockey
Concord 1, Berlin-Gorham 0, OT: Sophia Branch scored in overtime for the Crimson Tide (6-0-0) and goalie Abby Corbett earned the shutout. Berlin-Gorham is 6-2-2.
Indoor track
Hanover's girls team finished fourth against 36 teams from all divisions of New Hampshire track at this past weekend's Team Pentathlon at UNH.
Hanover was led by personal-best performances from Olivia Trummel, who ran 10.03 seconds in the 55m hurdles; Zoe Onyango, who jumped a personal-best 16'4.75" in the long jump; and Christine Aman, who ran a personal-best time of 3:14.99 in the 1000m.
Mary Hedrick threw the shot and Anna Stafford competed in the high jump to round out the Marauders team. Hanover's boys team finished 13th behind the personal-best run of Matt Bonner in the 1000m.