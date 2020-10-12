Grace Taylor, assisted by Makayla Stickulis, scored 1 minute and 15 seconds into the game and two Goffstown goalkeepers combined on a shutout as the Grizzlies beat Manchester Central/West 1-0 in field hockey. Jaiden Lacerte made two saves for Goffstown and Maddie Sage had one. Megan Diers has one save for Central/West.
Pinkerton 1, Salem 0: Ava Bennett scored a first-quarter goal, assisted by Eliza Taylor, and the Astros (2-4-2) rode the shutout goalkeeping of Kylie Coupal (two saves) to the win.
VolleyballBishop Guertin 3, Trinity 0: The Cardinals, who prevailed by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-10, were led by Caroline Sullivan (three aces, three kills, 10 assists), Julia Foster (five aces, six digs, 16 assists) and Maddy Keating (four aces, five kills, four digs).
Pinkerton 3, Salem 0: The Astros improved to 5-2 with a 15-13, 25-10, 25-7 sweep of the Blue Devils. Ella Koelb had 23 service points, eight aces and 21 assists for Pinkerton, and Lily Heywood added three aces, four kills and 10 digs. Also contributing was Sarah Taylor, with four kills and two blocks.