A.J. True scored a pair of goals and Trinity of Manchester broke open a close game with four third-period goals en route to a 6-2 victory over Nashua South/Pelham on Monday night at Conway Arena in Nashua.
Anthony DiZillo, Kadin Booth, Quinn Booth and Aidan Ross (empty netter) scored the other goals for the Pioneers (11-2-1), who face Bedford on Thursday night at Sullivan Arena on the Saint Anselm College campus.
Goalie Ryan Brewitt made eight saves for the win. His counterpart, Nate Serrentino, kept the Kings in the game by making 52 stops.
Girls' hockey
Concord 6, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 1: In Dover, Kaitlyn McKinnon scored twice and Abby Corbett had 17 saves for Concord (12-1). Payton Fleury scored for STA/WHS/DHS (7-6).
Boys' basketball
Oyster River 54, Timberlane 38: In Durham, Kyle Miller (17 points) and Joe Morrell (16) paced the Bobcats (7-5). Kyle Ventola's 12 points paced Timberlane (2-11).
Girls' basketball
Bow 64, Souhegan 28: In Bow, Taylor Burnham had 13 points and 10 steals, Alex Larrabee added nine points and six rebounds, Ellie Pingree scored nine points and Maddie McSweeney chipped in six rebounds and three assists as the Falcons improved to 10-6. Souhegan is 4-10.