HOLLIS — Division II’s top two teams took the floor opposite one another Monday night for a clash that could decide this year’s No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament.
Hanover left the game with the upper hand, continuing its undefeated season by escaping with a 62-60 win over Hollis/Brookline.
The Marauders led by as many as 17 at the end of the third quarter, but a spirited effort from the Cavaliers (15-2) took things down to the final seconds.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game (because) Hollis is tough at home,” Hanover coach Dan O’Rourke said. “Once we got up by 14 or 16 we got a little complacent and lost our focus. To Hollis’ credit, they didn’t quit. They were scrappy and chipped away at the lead. I looked up and was like, ‘How did this happen?’”
Leading 60-53 with 36.5 left in the fourth, H/B’s Elisabeth Stapelfeld, who scored 13 of her 24 points in the final frame, put in a layup to bring the Cavaliers within five. Hanover’s Stella Galenes (17 points) answered with a pair of free throws to go back up seven, but a Christina Balsamo three cut the lead to four.
Hanover turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass as Elizabeth Bonnette collected the steal and was subsequently fouled. She hit both free throws to make it a one possession game with 8.6 seconds to go and the Cavaliers once again regained possession when they forced Gelanes to step out of bounds on a trap.
With two seconds left, Balsamo heaved a deep three from the left wing but came up short, allowing Hanover to improve to 16-0.
“We had a shot at it,” H/B coach Bob Murphy said. “Believe me, we had a shot at it. Had that three gone in it would have been a whole different situation, I think. But that’s why you played the game. I’m just happy because I keep reminding myself that we played a heck of a lot better than we did up in Hanover (67-43 loss on Feb. 14). Going into the tournament, if we can stay out of foul trouble and stay fresh, then I like our chances a lot better than I did last week.”
Foul trouble played a huge role in the Cavaliers falling behind in the first place. They don’t go very deep, so it’s tough for them to keep up an aggressive pace when they have to be careful.
Hanover shot 14 free throws in the third quarter alone and made 10 of them. The Marauders went on to score 20 points total in the frame.
Madison McCorkle was 6-of-8 from the line in the third and finished the game with 18 points while shooting 10-of-12 from the charity stripe overall.
She struggled from the field but had a huge basket late in the second half that sparked a 7-2 Marauders run going into the halftime break.
“As I said to the kids, we played one of our poorest halves of the year but we ended on a nice little spurt to give us a little breather,” O’Rourke said. “The second half I thought we played much better until the last four or five minutes where I think we just thought the game was over. That’s what it seemed like anyway.”
Hanover is responsible for handing H/B its only two losses of the season to this point. If things fall the right way, the two sides will meet again in the postseason. So what will it take for the Cavaliers to finally get past the Marauders?
“We can’t get in foul trouble and we have to get our rotation as such so that we don’t get burned out,” Murphy said. “We have to get back on defense because every time they got a fast break, it takes a lot out of you. When we take shots, he sends someone down the other end. If we’re not ready for that, it’s a tough way to catch up and they get a fast break layup. Meanwhile, my kids are still running down the court and wasting too much energy. We need to be smart about that. When we’re on offense, we need to make sure they aren’t getting offense off of ours.”
Spaulding 61, Pelham 25: Tallie Carney’s nine points led Pelham (11-6).
Girls' hockey
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 7, Souhegan 1: Ellie Karatzas had a hat trick and Kyle Youngclaus added two goals and four assists to lead visiting St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover over Souhegan. Skyler Bednaraek and Kayla Smith also scored for the winners, who improved to 9-8. Souhegan is 5-9-1.
Exeter 6, Keene/Fall Mountain 1: Caitlyn Knowles and Jacqueline Tobin scored two goals each as the Blue Hawks improved to 10-5-1. Shauna Vadeboncoeur and Emma Sughrue also scored for Exeter. Izzy Walls, from Nelly Tattersall, scored for Keene/Fall Mountain (4-11).
Boys' hockey
Keene 4, Merrimack 3 (OT): In Keene, Ben Brown's overtime goal lifted the Blackbirds to victory. Jerred Tattersall scored twice for Keene (12-2-2). Dom Carozza scored two goals for the Tomahawks (11-3-1).