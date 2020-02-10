Landon Bromley scored 17 points and Parker Briggs added 14 as Littleton beat White Mountains Regional 55-44 in a boys’ basketball game on Monday night in Whitefield.
Josh Finkle added nine points and 14 rebounds for the Crusaders (13-0).
Tyler Hicks scored 13 points for the Spartans (8-5).
Concord 60, Keene 57: In Concord, the Crimson Tide used clutch free throws down the stretch by Mick Leahy and Angelo Gray to improve to 6-4. Keene, led by Liam Johnston's 15 points, is also 6-4.
Girls' basketball
White Mountains 39, Littleton 37: Avi Challinor scored 18 points and grabbed 15 points for the Spartans (11-4). Littleton dropped to 10-4.
Sanborn 33, Kennett 31: In Conway, Ellen McGough took an inbounds pass, turned and bombed in a 35-footer as time expired. McGough finished with 17 points. Sanborn improved to 6-7 while the Eagles, who had their nien-game win streak snapped, fell to 10-3.
Concord 60, Keene 50: In Keene, Jordyn Lengle led the Crimson Tide (7-6) with 20 points while Elizabeth Blinn added 15. Keene is 4-8.