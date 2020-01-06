Dylan Sadowski scored 2:48 into overtime, giving Merrimack a 6-5 victory over Winnacunnet in boys’ hockey on Monday at West Side Arena in Manchester.
Zach Stimeling had two goals and an assist for the Tomahawks (1-1), and Owen Miner, Dom Carozza and Evan Roy also lit the lamp.
Chaz Ziolkowski had two goals and an assist for Winnacunnet (0-4). Ben Hardy had 24 saves for Merrimack. The Warriors’ Jack Ellishad made 29 stops.
Bedford 7, Bow 3: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, Cam Wasylak and Owen Roberto scored two goals each for the Bulldogs (3-1-1), who host Bishop Guertin on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. The Falcons dropped to 1-3.
Girls' basketball
Conant 35, Hopkinton 28: In a showdown of unbeatens, the visiting Orioles prevailed in a defensive battle. Conant's Liz Gonyea led all scorers with eight points and Teagen Kirby and Emma Tenters added seven each. Conant is 6-0. Kally Murdough and Brooke Carlson led Hopkinton (6-1) with six points each. Carlson added five rebounds. Ellie Owen played solid defense.