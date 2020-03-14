As selected by the NH High School Coaches Association; certificates provided by the NH Legends of Hockey
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
First team
Lindsey Hult, junior, defense, Bishop Guertin; Clare Woodford, senior, defense, Souhegan; Joanna Dustin, junior, forward, Concord; Shauna Vadeboncoeur, sophomore, forward, Exeter; Sage McGinley-Smith, junior, forward, Hanover; Emily Senko, junior, goalie, Bishop Brady/Trinity/West.
Second team
Maria Armaganian, junior, defense, Concord; Natalie Morhun, junior, defense, Hanover; Marissa Pickman, senior, forward, Lebanon; Ellie Karatzas, junior, forward, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Kylie Youngclaus, junior, forward, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Elle Byram, senior, goalie, Souhegan.
Honorable mention
Jillian Hallee, sophomore, defense, Berlin-Gorham; Spencer St. Pierre, senior, defense, Pinkerton; Abigail Kelly, sophomore, forward, Kingswood; Anna Mazza, senior, forward, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Molly Fahey, sophomore, forward, Pinkerton; Abby Corbett, senior, goalie, Concord.
Player of the Year: Shauna Vadeboncoeur, Exeter. Coach of the Year: Patrick McDonough, Concord.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Division I
First team
John Giroux, senior, defense, Bedford; Ryan Philbrick, sophomore, defense, Concord; Matt Hauschild, senior, forward, Concord; Brendan Doyle, senior, forward, Exeter; Ryan Pappalardo, junior, forward, Salem; Parker Taylor, senior, goalie, Concord.
Second team
Mike Schaaf, junior, defense, Bishop Guertin; Joey Bodenrader, senior, defense, Salem; Owen Roberto, junior, forward, Bedford; Patrick Madden, senior, forward, Bishop Guertin; Ricky Davis, senior, forward, Exeter; Jude Rogles, senior, goalie, Exeter.
Honorable mention
Alex Forward, junior, defense, Concord; Sam Perry, junior, defense, Exeter; Mason Drouin, senior, forward, Pinkerton; Anthony Survilas, senior, forward, Salem; Anthony Dizillo, junior, forward, Trinity; Evan Butler, senior, goalie, Bishop Guertin
Player of the Year: Matt Hauschild, Concord. Coach of the Year: Paul DiMarino, Exeter.
Division II
First team
Declan Daubney, senior, defense, Oyster River; Brendan Tersolo, senior, defense, St. Thomas; Grady Chretien, junior, forward, Goffstown; Jerred Tattersall, senior, forward, Keene; Zach Stimeling, senior, forward, Merrimack; Claden Daubney, sophomore, goalie, Oyster River.
Second team
Andrew Frothingham, senior, defense, Merrimack; Will MacLean, senior, defense, St. Thomas; Colby Gamache, senior, forward, Goffstown; Joseph Walsh, senior, forward, Keene; Nick Potenza, junior, forward, Kingswood; Ben Hardy, junior, goalie, Merrimack.
Honorable mention
Eric Donovan, senior, defense, Oyster River; Colby Walsh, senior, defense, Somersworth/Coe-Brown; Jon Cloud, senior, forward, Lebanon; Aaron Bono, sophomore, forward, Somersworth/Coe-Brown; Matt Barnes, senior, forward, St. Thomas; Toby Cromwell, junior, goalie, Lebanon.
Player of the Year: Jerred Tattersall, Keene. Coach of the Year: Peter Harwood, Oyster River.
Division III
First team
Nate Shirley, senior, defense, Belmont-Gilford; Ben Estrella, sophomore, defense, Berlin-Gorham; Hayden Parent, senior, forward, Belmont-Gilford; Tyler Rousseau, junior, forward, Berlin-Gorham; Evan Turner, senior, forward, ConVal-Conant; Colin McGreevy, junior, goalie, Belmont, Gilford.
Second team
Carter Poulin, sophomore, defense, Berlin-Gorham; Connor Tofflemoyer, senior, defense, Kennett; Brett Patnode, senior, forward, John Stark-Hopkinton; Tyler Scordo, junior, forward, John Stark-Hopkinton; Miles Woodbury, senior, forward, Kennett; Bryson Wrobleski, junior, goalie, Kennett.
Honorable mention
Carter Pike, senior, defense, John Stark-Hopkinton; Eric Chase, senior, defense, Monadnock-Fall Mountain; Griffin Melanson, sophomore, forward, Berlin-Gorham; Benny Madden, senior, forward, John Stark-Hopkinton; Nick Therrien, sophomore, forward, Kearsarge-Plymouth; Cole Turner, senior, goalie, ConVal-Conant.
Player of the Year: Tyler Rousseau, Berlin-Gorham. Coach of the Year: Chris Turner, ConVal-Conant.