ALMOST SINCE its inception in 2008, the Bedford High School boys tennis program has been an NHIAA power and avoided rebuilding years regardless of what talent it graduates.
The Bulldogs’ run in the past 10 seasons, over which they have won 10 straight state championships, has produced five doubles and four singles individual champions. Bedford has gone 146-1 during that time, a record possible because of the culture within the program and love of the sport in town, coach Shawna Morley said.
“I think just the tradition we’ve built here at Bedford, the Bulldog pride, it’s driven by the players, the kids at Bedford High and the community because Bedford is a tennis community,” said Morley, who has coached the team since it started. “There’s six courts on County Road. They’re always filled.”
Senior captain Bohdan Higley learned from past Bedford players when he was in the Granite State Kids tennis program and knew he wanted to add to the Bulldogs’ lore when he was in middle school. Higley has coached with Granite State Kids for two years and several teammates do the same either with him at Granite State Kids or other places like Bedford Bluffs and the Goffstown YMCA.
“We have a good community where a lot of people play tennis,” said Higley, who will continue his career at Division III Berry College in Rome, Ga., next year. “Parents play tennis and get (kids) into it. We have a good middle school program at Lurgio (middle school) ... With so many titles we have, it makes people want to join the team and improve and join that legacy.”
Players’ passion for the program does not end after they graduate.
Morley said former Bulldogs greats like Dan Soucy, who won two doubles crowns and one in singles before graduating in 2014, and Jason Boucher, a former two-year captain and state doubles champion who now plays at St. Michael’s College, have visited the team. Boucher’s younger brother, Ryan, is a senior captain.
Higley said he stays in touch and even practices with some Bedford tennis alumni.
“Former players keep coming back,” Morley said. “(That) keeps the interest to make the younger kids hungry to continue to work the game.”
Morley, who coaches alongside assistant Bob Luby, considers the program’s biggest success to be that it is driven by the players’ agenda.
“The players’ agenda is to work hard, play tennis and get better,” Morley said. “That’s what we address at the beginning of the year right amongst the team members: push each other. We’re going to push each other to get better.”
If practice gets rained out but the courts dry out later that day, Higley will get a bunch of teammates together to hit. Sundays are scheduled as off days for the team but Higley said many players still practice on their own.
“We always want to get on the court and play,” Higley said. “Our love of the game is another reason we’re so dominant this year and past years. It’s been a thing since I was a freshman. We all like playing tennis.”
Bedford will enter this year’s open Division I tournament, which will be randomly seeded, with a 12-0 record and just two game losses — one each to Hanover and Bishop Guertin.
Morley said Hanover, Alvirne and Nashua South are strong contenders and that her team is excited for the competition, which could start as soon as the play-in round, depending on Bedford’s luck of the draw.
As the Bulldogs prepare for the postseason, which begins on Tuesday, Higley said they want to keep playing the way they have been.
“Stick to simple game plans, play to our strengths, not really changing anything from within the season, as it’s going so well,” Higley said. “Keep it rolling, keep grinding, keep putting in the work every day at practice. Hopefully it will translate to matches.”
Continuing Bedford’s championship run comes with pressure but also serves as huge motivation, Higley said.
“We’re one of the best high school sports teams in the state record-wise,” he said. “We want to keep that legacy moving.”
NHIAA lifts mask mandate for tourneys
The NHIAA will recommend but not require athletes to wear masks during the upcoming state championship tournaments.
The NHIAA’s open tournament concept documents for baseball, softball, lacrosse, volleyball and tennis state that the NHIAA Council supports schools using the more restrictive COVID-19 policies between themselves and their opponent.
The NHIAA also recommended that both home and away players receive four game tickets in each of those sports. “Should local school rules mandate a more restrictive policy regarding visitors and fans they may not be assigned to host a game,” the documents said.
Individual highlights
Pinkerton Academy of Derry sophomore Briana Danis set the school record in the discus for the fourth straight meet in the Astros’ tri-meet win over Goffstown and Windham last Tuesday. Danis set her latest record with a throw of 122 feet, 7 inches, besting her old mark of 117 feet, 5 inches.
John Stark of Weare senior Izzy Nelson recorded her 400th career strikeout in the first inning of the Generals’ 8-4 triumph over Bow last Monday. Nelson struck out the side in the first on her way to 11 strikeouts and she allowed two hits over a complete-game win. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run homer.
Derryfield School of Manchester senior captain and goaltender Shawna Lesmerises made her 400th career save and 11 overall in the Cougars girls lacrosse team’s 11-9 home win over St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover last Tuesday. She finished the game at 409 career saves.
Kennett of Conway freshman Martin Lockhart won his first singles match, 8-1, over White Mountains of Whitefield’s Eric Wright in the Eagles’ 7-2 road win last Monday.