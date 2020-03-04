The New Hampshire roster for this year’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was released Wednesday. Alvirne’s Tarek Rothe will coach New Hampshire in the annual all-star football game, which features recent high school graduates from New Hampshire and Vermont.
New Hampshire ended a three-game losing streak by beating Vermont 21-9 in last year’s game. That victory gave New Hampshire a 48-16-2 advantage in the series.
This year’s game will be played Aug. 1 (5:30 p.m.) at Castleton (Vt.) University. Rich Alercio, the head coach at St. Johnsbury Academy, is Vermont’s head coach.
The New Hampshire roster:
Mason Adams (G/C), Lebanon; Cam Babine (DE), Londonderry; Cam Barrett (WR/DB), Campbell; Quentin Bicknell (LB), Stevens; Patrick Brust (QB), Bishop Brady; Cole Chamberlain (OL/DL), Merrimack; Noah Clark (OL/DL), Merrimack; Jack Compton (LB) Bishop Brady; Stone Compton (TE/LB) St. Thomas; Nick Connerty (OL/DL) Bishop Guertin; Ruben De Jesus Munoz (OL) Nashua North; Matt Drew (LB), Kingswood; Raheen Dukes (DE), Manchester Central; Kyle Forsley (long snapper), Milford; Avery Fraser (C/LB), Trinity; Nick Godbois (C/DE), Manchester Central; Samson Hodges (OT/DT), Milford; Jack Horne (TE/DE/S), Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton; Grady Hudson (S/Slot), Alvirne; Dom Jones (RB/Slot), Kennett; Jack Jones (FS/DB), Bedford; Tommy Keegan (OL/DL), Alvirne; Kyle Keenan (DB/QB/WR), Windham; Ryan Lane (WR/DB), Spaulding; Keaghan McAllister (TRB/LB/DB), Stevens; Caleb Morse (DB/WR), Hanover; Hayden Moses (QB), Bishop Guertin; Justin Olson (DB/WR), Kennett; Owen Preble (OL), Windham; Glen Preston (OL), Nashua South; Caleb Smith (TE/DE/S), Lebanon; Benjamin Sylvain (DL), Bedford; Rolando Sylvain-Stott (RB/DE), Newfound; Paul Taraszuk (DT), Campbell; Dantre Taylor (RB/WR/DB), Trinity; Joe Thorne (DT), Plymouth; Christopher Wheeler (G/LB), Bow; Morgan Williams (DB) Alvirne.