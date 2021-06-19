New Hampshire swept Vermont in the Hanover Lions Byrne Cup Twin-State Lacrosse games Saturday in Hanover. The Granite State girls won 19-5, and the boys were victorious 16-10.
Brooke Chandler of St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover led the way with six goals and and assist. Abby Hawkes of Souhegan in Amherst had three goals and one assist. Goffstown's Gracie Pierce notched two goals and an assist, Pelham's Jordyn Galgay and Laconia's Isabella Daly each scored two goals, Emily Koufos of Merrimack Valley in Penacook added one goal, and Lucy Licata of Derryfield in Manchester had two assists. Bow goalie Meaghan Danahy made five saves, and Lebanon keeper Lena Nowell stopped seven shots.
For the boys, Exeter's Spencer Clark had three goals and three assists, Pinkerton of Derry's Hunter Drouin scored four goals, and Souhegan of Amherst's Riley Lawhorn added three goals and an assist. Drew Fleury of Nashua South notched two goals and an assist, Bedford's Max Manniello and Exeter's Hunter Smith had a goal and an assist each, and Jon Krikorian from Trinity in Manchester and Hayden Marshall from Oyster River in Durham each scored a goal.
Derryfield goalie Ryan Caparrelli made eight saves, and fellow Cougar Jaxon Snyder stopped two shoys.
Vermont goalie Jack Rizzo kept his team in the game with 28 saves.