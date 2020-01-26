EXETER — A glance at the NHIAA girls’ hockey standings last weekend may have caused you to do a double take. After all, there was Hanover High School, a program that has won the last 10 state championships, in seventh place?
That’s where the Marauders found themselves entering Saturday night’s game against Exeter, a program Hanover has defeated in each of the last three title games. Hanover’s position in the standings, coupled with the fact that the Marauders lost all of their defensemen from last season, caused at least a few fans at The Rinks at Exeter to wonder if the gap between Hanover and the other top teams in the league might be smaller this season than it has been in the past.
A closer look at the standings reveals that Hanover’s 5-3-1 record may a bit misleading, however, since the Marauders scheduled out-of-state opponents. The team’s three losses came against Andover (Mass.) 3-2; Beekmantown (N.Y.) Central 4-2; and Acton-Boxborough (Mass.) 3-2. The Marauders also tied Beekmantown Central 2-2 and will face Woburn, Mass., later in the season.
So, is there a team out there that can knock off Hanover this season?
“I’m in a tough position to call that just because the way the schedule fell this season was weird,” Exeter coach Geoff Taylor said after Hanover’s 6-2 triumph Saturday. “We hadn’t played in two weeks. This was our seventh game. Some teams have half their schedule in the books right now. I’ve seen some film, but I haven’t seen enough teams in the league from ice level to say.”
The Marauders played some tough out-of-state competition last year as well, and entered the NHIAA tournament as the No. 5 seed. Hanover graduated eight seniors from last year’s team, and lost another player to prep school.
“Half the team is new,” Dodds said. “We’re young and inexperienced except for the seven that we got back.”
Hanover looked like championship material for much of Saturday night’s victory. And that inexperienced Hanover defense? It has allowed four goals in its five games against NHIAA competition.
Exeter (4-3-0) led 1-0 on a first-period goal by Shauna Vadeboncoeur, but Hanover took control by scoring three times in the second period and 29 seconds into the third. After an Annelise Matthews goal trimmed Exeter’s deficit to 4-2, the Marauders netted two goals in the game’s final seven minutes.
“We’ve been frustrated lately just not being able to finish in the last couple of tight games that could have gone either way at the end,” Dodds said. “We’re having to grind for goals. When we get a couple and you’re playing with the lead things are a lot different.
“They’re working hard. We’re getting better. That’s what everybody is trying to do.”
Sage McGinley-Smith scored four of Hanover’s six goals. Gail Morse collected the other two.
Hanover’s Katie Smith stopped 14 shots. Exeter received 16 saves from freshman Diana Pivorotto.
The loss dropped Exeter to 3-4-0, but that record may be a bit misleading as well. Two of Exeter’s losses came against Hanover — the Marauders won 5-0 in Hanover earlier this month — and another came against Masconomet Regional of Boxford, Mass. The Blue Hawks have scored 29 goals in their three wins, and five in their four losses.
Taylor said his team, which is largely freshmen and sophomores, remains process orientated. Among the points of emphasis for the Blue Hawks, Taylor said, is finishing battles.
“A team like Hanover, they get scored on first and it doesn’t faze them,” Taylor said. “They lock into their jobs and they plow through. They’re gonna lock in as a team and be that maroon wave.
So that’s the type of thing we’re trying to generate.”
Concord (8-0-0) entered this week as the only unbeaten girls team in the state. Four teams have two losses: Oyster River-Portsmouth (7-2-0), Berlin-Gorham (7-2-2), Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (5-2-2) and Bishop Brady-Trinity-West (4-2-1).
“More than any other year everything is on a night-by-night basis,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of parity in the league. What that means in terms of Hanover I don’t know, but in terms of lining up every night and trying to do the job in front of you it’s tougher than any other year, which is good.
“Again, what that means in terms of who’s left in Manchester (where the championship game will be played) and who’s happier at the end of that I don’t know.”