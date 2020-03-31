New dates apply only if remote learning order isn’t changed.
There is still hope for a high school sports spring season.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday modified the dates for opening day, resetting Monday, May 4 as the first date of practice/tryouts and Wednesday, May 13 as opening day for competition.
The dates have caveats: They would apply only if Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order for remote learning in New Hampshire schools during the coronavirus pandemic — currently running until May 4 — is not extended.
The NHIAA’s original date for first practices was March 23 and opening day for competition was April 6.
Regular-season play was scheduled to end anywhere between May 23 and June 6, depending on the sport. The last of the spring tournaments were scheduled to conclude on Saturday, June 13.
As of Tuesday, the NHIAA had not taken action to modify those postseason dates.