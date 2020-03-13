Everything changed on Friday on the local sports scene because of the coronavirus.
Less than 24 hours after preparing to play high school postseason tournament games this weekend, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday announced that action would be “suspended until further notice.”
Boys’ and girls’ basketball games were scheduled to be played, with limited fans, at UNH, Plymouth State University, Keene State College and Exeter High School. But the NHIAA received notice on Friday of “schools not being able to play or host,” according to Jeff Collins, the league’s executive director.
Collins cited “the general state of affairs across the country” as a factor. “Look, we want the kids to play, but we have to be concerned about safety,” he said.
The tournaments had reached various stages. All four hockey tournaments had reached their finals that were scheduled for Saturday at SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester: Concord vs. Berlin-Gorham in girls; Bedford vs. Concord in Division I boys; Keene vs. St. Thomas Aquinas in Division II boys, and Berlin-Gorham vs. Kennett in Division III boys.
Three of the basketball tournaments were down to the finals: Lebanon vs. Spaulding in Division II girls; plus Mascenic vs. Gilford in Division III boys and Newmarket vs. Littleton in Division IV boys.
The girls’ Division I basketball tourney was into its semifinals: Londonderry vs. Goffstown and Bishop Guertin vs. Bedford. The boys’ Division I and II tournaments had reached their quarterfinals.
Collins said there have been no discussions to declare co-championships in any sport.
The ban on high school sports may last a while. Collins said Friday the NHIAA was looking at pushing back the spring season, as well. The first day of practice was scheduled for Monday, March 23. Opening day for games was April 13. One idea floated, said Collins, was to start practices on April 13 and go from there.
But that’s just an idea at this point, he emphasized.
“As the days unfold, you just don’t know what’s going to come next,” he said.