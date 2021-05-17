RUST? What rust?
Despite the one-year pandemic layoff, Jacob Morris and his baseball teammates from Lincoln-Woodstock haven’t felt it.
“It was just like riding a bike,” said Morris. “You pick up the ball and go again.”
Aside from one out-of-division bump in the road, the Division IV Lumberjacks (9-1) have cruised along in 2021.
Lin-Wood, located on Main Street, Lincoln, near seasonal tourist attractions and Loon Mountain, is the smallest NHIAA school by enrollment (97 students) offering varsity baseball. But the Lumberjacks have come up big, averaging 12.4 runs and allowing four runs per game in their first season back since falling to Pittsfield in the second round of the 2019 Division IV playoffs.
“We’re playing the best we’ve ever played before,” said Lin-Wood senior second baseman Silas Weeden. “A lot of kids are super into the game right now and have a passion for the sport. We really want to win.”
The Lumberjacks have scored at least 12 runs in all but three games. Charles Loukes was batting over .400 while Morris, Dylan Russell and Jourdan Stevens were batting over .300 before Lin-Wood’s 1-0 loss at defending Division III champion White Mountains last Wednesday.
Lin-Wood coach Aaron Loukes, who is Charles’ dad, has emphasized quality at-bats.
“Two years ago when we played, our hitting was not where it should have been,” Aaron Loukes said. “(We’re taking) extra BP (batting practice), focus on making contact, hitting to all fields. We’re a little bit more mature. We’re hoping to continue putting the ball in play, having good at-bats, being patient at the plate.”
Both Morris and Weeden have made the proper adjustments, they said.
“I feel that I’ve done better at the plate, making adjustments to the type of pitches we’re seeing, especially as we reach more crucial games in the upcoming weeks and we’ll see more curveballs,” Morris said.
“For me, I’ve definitely changed the way I’ve been hitting this year,” Weeden said. “I can tell it’s for the better. I’ve had decent hits so I’m pretty stoked about that.”
Morris is the Lumberjacks’ No. 2 starting pitcher and part of a staff that Weeden considers one of the best in the division. Morris, Charles Loukes and John Perry are all 2-0. Perry tossed a no-hitter in Lin-Wood’s 13-1 five-inning triumph at Nute on May 3.
Stevens, Lin-Wood’s ace, went 3-0, recorded his 200th career strikeout and allowed no earned run over his first three starts. The senior captain hurled a one-hitter while allowing one earned run and striking out 13 in the Lumberjacks’ loss at White Mountains. Spartans pitcher Tyler Hicks tossed a no-hitter to win the pitchers’ duel.
The only game in which Lin-Wood allowed more than four runs was an 18-17 home win over Lisbon on May 7, which coach Loukes described as a roller coaster of a game. Lin-Wood completed its five-run, final-inning rally with a Stevens walk-off double to end the four-hour contest.
“Our pitching staff has done a great job of controlling the damage, as we like to call it,” Morris said. “If we give up a couple runs in an inning, our staff knows how to put it away, get outs at the plate.”
Lin-Wood has also handled the COVID-19-related changes to the season pretty well, Aaron Loukes said. The Lumberjacks have avoided shutdowns or quarantines. Morris and Weeden agreed changes like wearing masks during games, having designated balls for each team and spacing out in the dugout are not ideal but understandable.
“I think people would rather have a season and do this than not have a season,” Weeden said. “I don’t think anybody has made a huge deal about it. We’ve just got to do it.”
With five regular-season games remaining before the open tournament, Aaron Loukes is stressing the importance of playing fundamental baseball — limiting mistakes and creating opportunities — to his players. Morris expects Lin-Wood will only improve as it sees more challenging pitching over this five-game stretch.
Weeden likes the Lumberjacks’ chances in the playoffs if they continue to put in the work and stay motivated.
“I think for the rest of the season, we’re just going to do what we always have done: try hard, do our best and, the most important thing, have fun, have a good time and play our hearts out,” Weeden said.
News and notes
• Winnacunnet of Hampton junior Kylee Quinlan set the school record in the 800-meter run last Tuesday, when she posted a time of 2 minutes, 18.77 seconds in the event at the Warriors’ home dual meet with Spaulding. Her time bested her previous record mark of 2:20.33.
• Exeter senior Julia Sveen hit her first two career home runs and logged five RBIs, and freshman teammate Madi Paige recorded her first varsity hit — a two-run homer to break a 2-2 tie — in the Blue Hawks softball team’s 13-2 triumph over Portsmouth last Monday.
• Mia Wagner belted a double to record her first varsity hit for the Bishop Brady of Concord softball team in the Green Giants’ 14-0 win over Hillsboro-Deering last Monday.
• Pinkerton Academy senior captain and Bentley University commit Abby Jowett tallied her 100th career point in the Astros girls lacrosse team’s 16-12 win over Nashua South last Wednesday. Jowett had four goals and two assists in the victory.
• Bishop Guertin of Nashua junior Nat Coutu notched her 100th career point in the Cardinals girls lacrosse team’s 9-6 victory over Bedford last Thursday.
• Concord junior tennis player Daniel Pedersen celebrated his birthday last Tuesday by serving four aces in a single game as he and Finn Brown secured an 8-5 doubles victory in the Crimson Tide’s 8-1 win — their first of the season — over Spaulding.
NHIAA tournament start dates
Baseball
Divisions I-IV: Monday, May 31.
Softball
Divisions I-IV: Monday, May 31.
Boys lacrosse
Division II: Monday, May 31; Division I, Division III: Thursday, June 3.
Girls lacrosse
Divisions I-III: Monday, May 31.
Volleyball
Unified quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 25; Boys Preliminaries: Friday, June 6.
Team tennis
Divisions I-III
Boys: Tuesday, May 25; Girls: Wednesday, May 26.