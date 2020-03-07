Seven New Hampshire wrestlers advanced to the semifinals Saturday at the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships at Methuen High School in Methuen, Mass.
The semifinals and finals will be contested Sunday.
Keene’s Austin Morris, ranked third at 160 pounds, defeated Brayden Grim of Ledyard, Conn., 10-8 and Noah Hernandez of Massabesic, Maine, 4-0 to get to the semis. At 170, second-ranked Kyle Gora of Alvirne of Hudson pinned Frankie McNeary of Joel Barlow High in Connecticut in 3:04 and Tyler Shaw of Cumberland, R.I., in 2:30.
Pinkerton of Derry wrestler Sterling McLaughlin, ranked sixth, advanced to the semifinals at 182 pounds by pinning Luciano Kodhali of Braintree, Mass., in 4:37 and edging Cory Griffin of Mount Hope High of Rhode Island, 4-3. At 220, top seed Beau Dillon of Salem beat Anthony Mears of Central Catholic in Lawrence, Mass., 6-3 and pinned Nero Bono of Keefe Tech in Massachusetts in 1:00.
Two Granite Staters are in the semifinals at 195 pounds. Third-ranked Connor Maslanek of Pelham beat Jadian McKenzie of New London, Conn., 7-2 and Shane Conniff of King Philip High in Massachusetts 9-0 to move on. Unranked Abbas Abdulrahman of Concord won his two matches — pinning Ed Wild of South Kingstown, R.I., in 1:48 and beating top seed Darby McLaughlin of Springfield Central, Mass., 12-9.
Maslanek and Abdulrahman will not face each other in the semis.
At 285 pounds, Salem’s Josh Ozoria, seeded sixth, pinned William Danis of Essex, Mass., in 1:48 and decisioned Antonio Ramos of Agawam, Mass., 5-2.