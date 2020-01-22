EXETER — The key moment in the Trinity High School boys’ hockey team’s 3-2 triumph at Exeter on Wednesday? It had to be a stretch midway through the third period when the Pioneers killed two Exeter power plays to preserve their one-goal lead.
Exeter went on the power play at 4:56 of the third and again at 8:28, but came up empty each time. The Blue Hawks also had an extra skater on the ice after they pulled goaltender Jude Rogles with 23 seconds to play, but couldn’t climb out of their 3-2 deficit.
“We’ve had our breakdowns, but for the most part we’ve been all right (on the penalty kill) this season,” Trinity coach Mike Connell said. “We’ve been steady. We have a handful of guys we rely on.”
Trinity broke a 2-2 tie when junior forward Anthony Dizillo scored at 9:29 of the second period. Quinn Booth and Finn McDonough also scored for the Pioneers, who improved their Division I record to 6-1-1. Trinity has outscored is opponents 29-14 this season.
Exeter struck first when Ricky Davis opened the scoring 4:19 into the first period, but Trinity led 2-1 after one period thanks to goals by McDonough (5:15) and Booth (5:49) 34 seconds apart.
After Brendan Doyle made it a 2-2 game on a backhanded shot at 7:40 of the second, Trinity regained the lead less than two minutes later.
“We responded well,” Connell said. “It seemed like the first and second periods they came out so fast on us. And especially in the first period we were kind of watching, so it took us a few minutes to get going.”
“That’s a theme that goes back to last year when we played them and they beat us 3-2 in overtime,” added first-year Exeter coach Paul DiMarino, who was an assistant to former Exeter coach Jim Tufts last season. “We went up 1-0 when we played them last season and they tied it. Then we took a 2-1 lead, but they tied it and then scored in overtime.
“They made it to the state championship last year, and they have good veteran leadership.”
The loss dropped Exeter’s record to 3-2-2. Its other loss came against unbeaten Concord.
Trinity, which was coming off Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Concord, received 20 saves from senior Ryan Brewitt. Rogles stopped 26 shots, one of which was headed to the back of the net before he snagged it out of midair in the third period.
“We needed a game where we were going back to basics and all three of our goals were scored in the slot area, which is a good thing,” Connell said. “Against a team like this — and Exeter’s a good team — you have to take advantage of the opportunities that are given.
“It was a good way to bounce back from our Concord game.”