HUDSON — When the Bishop Guertin High School girls hockey team lost at Hanover last Monday, coach Phil DeVita said the Cardinals were not as focused as they could have been.
The Cardinals were laser focused in the rematch on Tuesday at Cyclones Arena.
Bishop Guertin took a one-goal lead into the first intermission and dominated the last two periods to secure a 5-1 triumph over the Bears — eight days after a 5-2 loss to them.
Hanover (5-2), which has an all-time program low 14 players this year, beat the Cardinals (5-1) in the NHIAA semifinals last year on its way to its 12th state title. Bishop Guertin defeated the Bears in overtime in the 2021 semifinals en route to winning its first state championship.
“We saw them (the Bears) once and adjusted our plan to be much more aggressive,” DeVita said. “We tried to be on the puck all the time. We tried to limit them breaking out down the ice, doing their thing because once they get going, they’re tough to beat.”
Bishop Guertin senior captain and forward Jenna Lynch began her four-point outing by opening the game’s scoring with 6:29 remaining before the first intermission. The Western New England University commit’s goal 1:55 into the third period built a 5-0 Cardinals lead and completed her hat-trick performance.
“I think the team kind of feeds off of her,” DeVita said of Lynch. “When she gets going and her linemates get going, she can really set the tone for us. She’s a leader and a great all-around player.”
The Cardinals scored three goals and killed off three penalties in the second period to build a 4-0 advantage entering the second intermission.
Lynch assisted on Riley Goldthwaite’s stick-side goal and scored her second of the game over the opening 8:18 of the second period, giving the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
Jill Scanlon’s breakaway goal that came with 2:43 left in the second period created Bishop Guertin’s four-goal cushion.
“We just needed to stay disciplined,” Lynch said of the Cardinals’ second-period effort. “Just not letting them skate in, watching them. That’s the big thing — so many teams watch Hanover skate in on them and then they’re lost. When we pressured them, Hanover didn’t know what to do and they didn’t have many shots, really, this game.”
Hanover had few dangerous offensive chances after the Cardinals took over what was a back-and-forth first period following Lynch’s first goal.
The Bears mustered two shots on goal in the second period despite spending six minutes on the man advantage. Hanover also had Mackenzie Liu’s shot on a two-on-one rush with Maeve Lee denied by Cardinals sophomore goaltender Scarlet Casey (10 saves).
Hanover coach John Dodds said he might have left players on the ice too long and the Bears were tired during their three second-period power-play opportunities.
Rory Seelig scored the Bears’ lone goal 4:57 into the third period on a rebound shot from the crease after a Nora Bradley try.
Hanover sophomore goalie Eleanor Edson made 15 saves.
“I think they wanted it a little bit more,” Dodds said of the Cardinals. “That’s what happens in hockey a lot — you lose a game to somebody, you have that much more motivation the next time you see them.”