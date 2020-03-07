BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division II

First round

Monday, 7 p.m. unless noted

(9) Oyster River at (8) Manchester West

(13) Laconia at (4) Hollis/Brookline

(12) Kearsarge at (5) Hanover

(15) Kingswood at (2) Bow

(10) Souhegan at (7) Kennett, 6:30 p.m.

(14) Sanborn at (3) Pelham, 6 p.m.

(11) Milford at (6) Lebanon

Quarterfinals

At higher seed

Friday, 7 p.m.

OR/West at (1) ConVal

Kearsarge/Hanover vs. Laconia/Hollis

Kingswood/Bow vs. Souhegan/Kennett

Sanborn/Pelham vs. Milford/Lebanon

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 17

At University of New Hampshire

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 21

At University of New Hampshire

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Division III

First round

White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44

Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47

Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40

Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53

Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33

Conant 30, Campbell 26

Quarterfinals

Gilford 55, White Mountains 44

Hopkinton 68, Winnisquam 50

Mascenic 77, Mascoma Valley 48

Somersworth 37, Conant 31

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Keene State College

(2) Mascenic vs. (3) Som’worth, 6 p.m.

(1) Gilford vs. (4) Hopkinton, 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39

Sunapee 72, Epping 41

Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53

Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lynde. 46

Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51

Groveton 58, Farmington 47

Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44

Quarterfinals

Littleton 68, Colebrook 58

Pittsfield 31, Sunapee 30

Newmarket 63, Woodsville 26

Groveton 61, Portsmouth Christian 43

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Plymouth State U.

(2) Newmarket vs. (3) Groveton, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Littleton vs. (5) Pittsfield, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Plymouth State, 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Division I

First round

Concord 69, Salem 64, OT

Bedford 78, Exeter 47

Nashua South 44, Manchester Central 40

Londonderry 46, Pinkerton 43

Man. Memorial 35, Nashua North 24

Goffstown 44, Portsmouth 32

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Bishop Guertin 60, Concord 24

Bedford 50, Nashua South 25

Londonderry 49, Merrimack 37

Goffstown 53, Manchester Memorial 50

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At Exeter High School

(6) Goffstown vs. (10) Lndonderry, 6 p.m.

(1) Bishop Guertin vs. (4) Bedford, 8 p.m.

Championship

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

First round

Hanover 74, Stevens 27

Bow 49, Pelham 32

Lebanon 61, Laconia 31

John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40

Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24

Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50

Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27

Sanborn 33, Kennett 32

Quarterfinals

Hanover 58, Bow 25

Lebanon 56, John Stark 44

Bishop Brady 70, Hollis/Brookline 62

Spaulding 49, Sanborn 44

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

(3) Spaulding vs. (7) Bp Brady, at 6 p.m.

(1) Hanover vs. (4) Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division III

First round

Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51

Newfound 61, Berlin 35

White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19

Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36

Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21

Monadnock 47, Gilford 32

Quarterfinals

Conant 59, Campbell 53

Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33

Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43

Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27

Semifinals

Fall Mountain 44, Hopkinton 34

Conant 60, Newfound 27

Championship

Saturday

Conant 51, Fall Mountain 42

Division IV

First round

Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37

Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40

Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34

Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34

Farmington 56, Derryfield 54

Quarterfinals

Colebrook 54, Groveton 40

Littleton 46, Sunapee 42

Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27

Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39

Semifinals

Woodsville 55, Hinsdale 35

Colebrook 52, Littleton 40

Championship

Colebrook 47, Woodsville 36

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Division I

First round

Pinkerton 7, Hanover 0

Windham 2, Nashua North/Souhegan 1

Bishop Guertin 6, Bow 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Concord 6, Pinkerton 1

Trinity 4, Salem 3

Bedford 5, Windham 2

Bishop Guertin 4 ,Exeter 3, OT

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At JFK Coliseum, Manchester

(1) Concord vs. (4) Trinity, 5:30 p.m.

(2) Bedford vs. (6) Bp Guertin, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division II

First round

Leb/Stevens/MRA 3, Ports./Newmarket 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Keene 5, Lebanon/Stevens/Mt. Royl 4, OT

Oyster River 4, Goffstown 0

Merrimack 5, Dover 3

St. Thomas 5, Somersworth/Coe-Brown 4

Semifinals

Wed., March 11

At Everett Arena, Concord

(1) Keene vs. (5) Oyster River, 5:30 p.m.

(2) Merrimack vs. (3) St. Thmas, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

Division III

Quarterfinals

Saturday

John Stark/Hopkintn 4, Kearsarge/Plym 2

ConVal/Conant 7, Belmont/Gilford 2

Kennett 4, Hollis/Brook-Derryfield 3, OT

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Plymouth State University

(4) JS/Hopkintn at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30 p.m.

(7) ConVal/Conant vs. (6) Kennett, 7:30

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.

Girls’ hockey

First round

BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2

STA/Winna/Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4

Exeter 4, Souhegan 1

Quarterfinals

Concord 7, Bishop Guertin 4

Hanover 11, Pinkerton 1

Berlin/Gorham 1, STA/Winna/Dov 0, OT

OR/Portsmouth 3, Exeter 2

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

At Everett Arena, Concord

(1) Concord vs. (4) Hanover, 5:30 p.m.

(2) Berlin/Gor vs. (3) OR/Ports, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

First round

White Mountains 26, Nashua North 24

Winnisquam 51, Belmont 39

Dover 42, Newfound 14

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.

(8) White Mtns. at (1) Berlin

(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene

(7) Winnisquam at (2) Exeter

(6) Dover at (3) Laconia, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Semifinal winners, noon