BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division II
First round
Monday, 7 p.m. unless noted
(9) Oyster River at (8) Manchester West
(13) Laconia at (4) Hollis/Brookline
(12) Kearsarge at (5) Hanover
(15) Kingswood at (2) Bow
(10) Souhegan at (7) Kennett, 6:30 p.m.
(14) Sanborn at (3) Pelham, 6 p.m.
(11) Milford at (6) Lebanon
Quarterfinals
At higher seed
Friday, 7 p.m.
OR/West at (1) ConVal
Kearsarge/Hanover vs. Laconia/Hollis
Kingswood/Bow vs. Souhegan/Kennett
Sanborn/Pelham vs. Milford/Lebanon
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 17
At University of New Hampshire
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 21
At University of New Hampshire
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Division III
First round
White Mountains 57, St. Thomas 44
Hopkinton 52, Raymond 47
Winnisquam 46, Belmont 40
Mascoma 54, Monadnock 53
Somersworth 57, Inter-Lakes 33
Conant 30, Campbell 26
Quarterfinals
Gilford 55, White Mountains 44
Hopkinton 68, Winnisquam 50
Mascenic 77, Mascoma Valley 48
Somersworth 37, Conant 31
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Keene State College
(2) Mascenic vs. (3) Som’worth, 6 p.m.
(1) Gilford vs. (4) Hopkinton, 8 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39
Sunapee 72, Epping 41
Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 53
Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lynde. 46
Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51
Groveton 58, Farmington 47
Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44
Quarterfinals
Littleton 68, Colebrook 58
Pittsfield 31, Sunapee 30
Newmarket 63, Woodsville 26
Groveton 61, Portsmouth Christian 43
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Plymouth State U.
(2) Newmarket vs. (3) Groveton, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Littleton vs. (5) Pittsfield, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Division I
First round
Concord 69, Salem 64, OT
Bedford 78, Exeter 47
Nashua South 44, Manchester Central 40
Londonderry 46, Pinkerton 43
Man. Memorial 35, Nashua North 24
Goffstown 44, Portsmouth 32
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Bishop Guertin 60, Concord 24
Bedford 50, Nashua South 25
Londonderry 49, Merrimack 37
Goffstown 53, Manchester Memorial 50
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At Exeter High School
(6) Goffstown vs. (10) Lndonderry, 6 p.m.
(1) Bishop Guertin vs. (4) Bedford, 8 p.m.
Championship
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Division II
First round
Hanover 74, Stevens 27
Bow 49, Pelham 32
Lebanon 61, Laconia 31
John Stark 51, Coe-Brown 40
Hollis/Brookline 48, Man. West 24
Bishop Brady 65, Merrimack Valley 50
Spaulding 49, Kearsarge 27
Sanborn 33, Kennett 32
Quarterfinals
Hanover 58, Bow 25
Lebanon 56, John Stark 44
Bishop Brady 70, Hollis/Brookline 62
Spaulding 49, Sanborn 44
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
(3) Spaulding vs. (7) Bp Brady, at 6 p.m.
(1) Hanover vs. (4) Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division III
First round
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51
Newfound 61, Berlin 35
White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19
Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36
Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21
Monadnock 47, Gilford 32
Quarterfinals
Conant 59, Campbell 53
Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33
Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43
Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27
Semifinals
Fall Mountain 44, Hopkinton 34
Conant 60, Newfound 27
Championship
Saturday
Conant 51, Fall Mountain 42
Division IV
First round
Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37
Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40
Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34
Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34
Farmington 56, Derryfield 54
Quarterfinals
Colebrook 54, Groveton 40
Littleton 46, Sunapee 42
Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27
Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39
Semifinals
Woodsville 55, Hinsdale 35
Colebrook 52, Littleton 40
Championship
Colebrook 47, Woodsville 36
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Division I
First round
Pinkerton 7, Hanover 0
Windham 2, Nashua North/Souhegan 1
Bishop Guertin 6, Bow 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Concord 6, Pinkerton 1
Trinity 4, Salem 3
Bedford 5, Windham 2
Bishop Guertin 4 ,Exeter 3, OT
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
(1) Concord vs. (4) Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Bedford vs. (6) Bp Guertin, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division II
First round
Leb/Stevens/MRA 3, Ports./Newmarket 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Keene 5, Lebanon/Stevens/Mt. Royl 4, OT
Oyster River 4, Goffstown 0
Merrimack 5, Dover 3
St. Thomas 5, Somersworth/Coe-Brown 4
Semifinals
Wed., March 11
At Everett Arena, Concord
(1) Keene vs. (5) Oyster River, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Merrimack vs. (3) St. Thmas, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
Division III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
John Stark/Hopkintn 4, Kearsarge/Plym 2
ConVal/Conant 7, Belmont/Gilford 2
Kennett 4, Hollis/Brook-Derryfield 3, OT
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Plymouth State University
(4) JS/Hopkintn at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30 p.m.
(7) ConVal/Conant vs. (6) Kennett, 7:30
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.
Girls’ hockey
First round
BG 5, Brady/Trinity/West 2
STA/Winna/Dover 6, Leb/Stevens/Kear. 4
Exeter 4, Souhegan 1
Quarterfinals
Concord 7, Bishop Guertin 4
Hanover 11, Pinkerton 1
Berlin/Gorham 1, STA/Winna/Dov 0, OT
OR/Portsmouth 3, Exeter 2
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
At Everett Arena, Concord
(1) Concord vs. (4) Hanover, 5:30 p.m.
(2) Berlin/Gor vs. (3) OR/Ports, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
First round
White Mountains 26, Nashua North 24
Winnisquam 51, Belmont 39
Dover 42, Newfound 14
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.
(8) White Mtns. at (1) Berlin
(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene
(7) Winnisquam at (2) Exeter
(6) Dover at (3) Laconia, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Semifinal winners, noon