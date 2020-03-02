200214-spt-bg-ROY_0487
Bishop Guertin’s Erin Carney drives against Manchester Central’s Emily Hobausz during recent action. The Cardinals are the top seed for the Division I tourney, the Little Green the No. 5 seed.

 THOMAS ROY/ UNION LEADER

The NHIAA on Monday announced the sites for its Division I and Division II girls’ basketball state semifinals and finals.

The Division I semis will be held at Exeter High on Thursday, March 12 at 6 and 8 p.m., and the championship is set for Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m.) at UNH’s Lundholm Gym.

Four-time defending champ Bishop Guertin of Nashua is the top seed. The Cardinals and No. 2 seed Merrimack received first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games on Saturday night. First-round games are Wednesday night.

In Division II, Dartmouth College will host the semifinals at Leede Arena on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 and 8 p.m., and the final on Saturday, March 14 (5 p.m.).

Unbeaten Hanover High is the top seed in the division. Should the Marauders advance to the semis, they’ll simply have to cross Lebanon Street to get to their game.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Division III

First round

Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

(9) St. Thomas at (8) White Mtns., 6:30

(13) Raymond at (4) Hopkinton

(12) Belmont at (5) Winnisquam

(10) Monadnock at (7) Mascoma, 6:30

(14) Inter-Lakes at (3) Somersworth

(11) Conant at (6) Campbell

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

White Mtns./St. Thomas at (1) Gilford

Hopk./Raymond vs. Winnisq./Belmont

Monadnock/Mascoma at (2) Mascenic

Somersworth/I-L vs. Campbell/Conant

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Keene State College

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Monday

Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39

Sunapee 72, Epping 41

Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 52

Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lyndeborough 46

Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51

Groveton 58, Farmington 47

Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44

Quarterfinals

Thursday, 7 p.m.

(9) Colebrook at (1) Littleton

(5) Pittsfield at (4) Sunapee

(7) Woodsville at (2) Newmarket

(6) Ports. Christian at (3) Groveton

Semifinals

Monday, March 9

At Plymouth State U.

Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, March 13

At Plymouth State, 7 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Division I

First round, 7 p.m. unless noted

Wednesday

(9) Salem at (8) Concord, 6 p.m.

(13) Exeter at (4) Bedford

(12) Nashua South at (5) Man. Cent., 6:30

(10) Londonderry at (7) Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

(14) Nashua North at (3) Man. Memorial

(11) Portsmouth at (6) Goffstown

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Concord/Salem at Bishop Guertin

Bedford/Exeter vs. Central/South

Pink./Londonderry at (2) Merrimack

Memorial/North vs. Goffstown/Ports.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At Exeter High School

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

First round

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(16) Stevens at (1) Hanover

(9) Pelham at (8) Bow

(13) Laconia at (4) Lebanon

(12) Coe-Brown at (5) John Stark

(15) Man. West at (2) Hollis/Brookline

(1) Merrimack Valley at (7) Bishop Brady

(14) Kearsarge at (3) Spaulding

(11) Sanborn at (6) Kennett

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Hanover/Stevens vs. Pelham/Bow

Laconia/Lebanon vs. C-B/John Stark

West/Hollis vs. Merr. Valley/Bp. Brady

Spauld./Kearsarge vs. Kennett/Sanborn

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Games at 6 and 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Dartmouth College, Hanover

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division III

First round

Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51

Newfound 61, Berlin 35

White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19

Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36

Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21

Monadnock 47, Gilford 32

Quarterfinals

Conant 59, Campbell 53

Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33

Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43

Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27

Semifinals

Wednesday

At Keene State College

(2) Fall Mountain vs. (3) Hopkinton, 5:30

(1) Conant vs. (4) Newfound, 7:30

Championship

Saturday

At Keene State College

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Division IV

First round

Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33

Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37

Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40

Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34

Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34

Farmington 56, Derryfield 54

Quarterfinals

Colebrook 54, Groveton 40

Littleton 46, Sunapee 42

Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27

Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39

Semifinals

Wednesday

At Plymouth State University

(3) Hinsdale vs. (2) Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.

(1) Colebrook vs. (5) Littleton, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday

At Plymouth State University

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Division I

First round

Wednesday

(9) Pinkerton at (8) Hanover, 4 p.m.

(10) Nash. No./Souh. at (7) Wind., 4 p.m.

(11) Bow at (6) Bishop Guertin, 6:50 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Hanover/Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.

(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.

Wind./North/Souh. at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.

Bow/BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At JFK Coliseum, Manchester

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division II

First round

Wednesday

(9) Ports./Nwmrkt at (8) Leb/Stev, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Ports/Nwmrkt/Leb/Stev at (1) Keene, 7

Oyster River (5) at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.

(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.

(6) Somers./Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Wed., March 11

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.

Division III

Quarterfinals

Saturday

(5) Kearsarge/Plym. at (4) J. Stark, 1 p.m.

(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belm./Gil., 3 p.m.

(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Br./Derryfield, 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Plymouth State University

JS/Hop./Kear./Plym. at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30

Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kenn., 7:30

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

First round

Tuesday

(9) BG at (8) Brady/Trinity/West, 2:50 p.m.

(10) STA/Wina./Dov. at (7) Leb/Stevens, 6

(11) Souhegan at (6) Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday

BG/Brady/Trin./West at (1) Conc., 5 p.m.

(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.

Leb/Ste./Kear/STA/Wina/Dov at Berlin, 4

Ex/Souh. at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

At Everett Arena, Concord

Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At SNHU Arena, Manchester

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

First round

Thursday

(9) Nash. North at (8) White Mtns., 4 p.m.

(10) Belmont at (7) Winnisq., 3:15 p.m.

(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.

White Mtns./North at (1) Berlin

(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene

Winnisquam/Belmont at (2) Exeter

Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 14

At Lundholm Gym, UNH

Semifinal winners, noon