The NHIAA on Monday announced the sites for its Division I and Division II girls’ basketball state semifinals and finals.
The Division I semis will be held at Exeter High on Thursday, March 12 at 6 and 8 p.m., and the championship is set for Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m.) at UNH’s Lundholm Gym.
Four-time defending champ Bishop Guertin of Nashua is the top seed. The Cardinals and No. 2 seed Merrimack received first-round byes and will host quarterfinal games on Saturday night. First-round games are Wednesday night.
In Division II, Dartmouth College will host the semifinals at Leede Arena on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 and 8 p.m., and the final on Saturday, March 14 (5 p.m.).
Unbeaten Hanover High is the top seed in the division. Should the Marauders advance to the semis, they’ll simply have to cross Lebanon Street to get to their game.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division III
First round
Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
(9) St. Thomas at (8) White Mtns., 6:30
(13) Raymond at (4) Hopkinton
(12) Belmont at (5) Winnisquam
(10) Monadnock at (7) Mascoma, 6:30
(14) Inter-Lakes at (3) Somersworth
(11) Conant at (6) Campbell
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
White Mtns./St. Thomas at (1) Gilford
Hopk./Raymond vs. Winnisq./Belmont
Monadnock/Mascoma at (2) Mascenic
Somersworth/I-L vs. Campbell/Conant
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Keene State College
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Monday
Colebrook 55, Mount Royal 39
Sunapee 72, Epping 41
Pittsfield 84, Lisbon 52
Newmarket 86, Wilton-Lyndeborough 46
Woodsville 63, Derryfield 51
Groveton 58, Farmington 47
Portsmouth Christian 46, Lin-Wood 44
Quarterfinals
Thursday, 7 p.m.
(9) Colebrook at (1) Littleton
(5) Pittsfield at (4) Sunapee
(7) Woodsville at (2) Newmarket
(6) Ports. Christian at (3) Groveton
Semifinals
Monday, March 9
At Plymouth State U.
Games at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
At Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Division I
First round, 7 p.m. unless noted
Wednesday
(9) Salem at (8) Concord, 6 p.m.
(13) Exeter at (4) Bedford
(12) Nashua South at (5) Man. Cent., 6:30
(10) Londonderry at (7) Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
(14) Nashua North at (3) Man. Memorial
(11) Portsmouth at (6) Goffstown
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Concord/Salem at Bishop Guertin
Bedford/Exeter vs. Central/South
Pink./Londonderry at (2) Merrimack
Memorial/North vs. Goffstown/Ports.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At Exeter High School
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Division II
First round
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
(16) Stevens at (1) Hanover
(9) Pelham at (8) Bow
(13) Laconia at (4) Lebanon
(12) Coe-Brown at (5) John Stark
(15) Man. West at (2) Hollis/Brookline
(1) Merrimack Valley at (7) Bishop Brady
(14) Kearsarge at (3) Spaulding
(11) Sanborn at (6) Kennett
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Hanover/Stevens vs. Pelham/Bow
Laconia/Lebanon vs. C-B/John Stark
West/Hollis vs. Merr. Valley/Bp. Brady
Spauld./Kearsarge vs. Kennett/Sanborn
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Games at 6 and 8 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Dartmouth College, Hanover
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division III
First round
Campbell 53, St. Thomas 51
Newfound 61, Berlin 35
White Mountains 32, Mascoma 19
Prospect Mountain 44, Belmont 36
Hopkinton 47, Inter-Lakes 21
Monadnock 47, Gilford 32
Quarterfinals
Conant 59, Campbell 53
Newfound 41, White Mtns. 33
Fall Mountain 62, Prospect Mtn. 43
Hopkinton 28, Monadnock 27
Semifinals
Wednesday
At Keene State College
(2) Fall Mountain vs. (3) Hopkinton, 5:30
(1) Conant vs. (4) Newfound, 7:30
Championship
Saturday
At Keene State College
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Division IV
First round
Groveton 55, Pittsburg-Canaan 33
Sunapee 46, Lisbon 37
Littleton 53, Portsmouth Christian 40
Newmarket 60, Mascenic 34
Hinsdale 57, Moultonborough 34
Farmington 56, Derryfield 54
Quarterfinals
Colebrook 54, Groveton 40
Littleton 46, Sunapee 42
Woodsville 29, Newmarket 27
Hinsdale 52, Farmington 39
Semifinals
Wednesday
At Plymouth State University
(3) Hinsdale vs. (2) Woodsville, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Colebrook vs. (5) Littleton, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday
At Plymouth State University
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Division I
First round
Wednesday
(9) Pinkerton at (8) Hanover, 4 p.m.
(10) Nash. No./Souh. at (7) Wind., 4 p.m.
(11) Bow at (6) Bishop Guertin, 6:50 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Hanover/Pinkerton at (1) Concord, 6 p.m.
(5) Salem at (4) Trinity, 7 p.m.
Wind./North/Souh. at (2) Bedford, 1 p.m.
Bow/BG at (3) Exeter at PEA, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At JFK Coliseum, Manchester
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division II
First round
Wednesday
(9) Ports./Nwmrkt at (8) Leb/Stev, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Ports/Nwmrkt/Leb/Stev at (1) Keene, 7
Oyster River (5) at (4) Goffstown, 4 p.m.
(7) Dover at (2) Merrimack, 4 p.m.
(6) Somers./Coe-Brown at STA, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Wed., March 11
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 2:45 p.m.
Division III
Quarterfinals
Saturday
(5) Kearsarge/Plym. at (4) J. Stark, 1 p.m.
(7) ConVal/Conant at (2) Belm./Gil., 3 p.m.
(6) Kennett at (3) Hollis/Br./Derryfield, 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Plymouth State University
JS/Hop./Kear./Plym. at (1) Berlin/Gor, 5:30
Bel/Gilfrd/ConV/Con. vs. HBDS/Kenn., 7:30
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
First round
Tuesday
(9) BG at (8) Brady/Trinity/West, 2:50 p.m.
(10) STA/Wina./Dov. at (7) Leb/Stevens, 6
(11) Souhegan at (6) Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday
BG/Brady/Trin./West at (1) Conc., 5 p.m.
(5) Pinkerton at (4) Hanover, 5:10 p.m.
Leb/Ste./Kear/STA/Wina/Dov at Berlin, 4
Ex/Souh. at (3) OR/Ports. (at UNH), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
At Everett Arena, Concord
Games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At SNHU Arena, Manchester
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
First round
Thursday
(9) Nash. North at (8) White Mtns., 4 p.m.
(10) Belmont at (7) Winnisq., 3:15 p.m.
(11) Newfound at (6) Dover, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9, 5 p.m.
White Mtns./North at (1) Berlin
(5) Londonderry at (4) Keene
Winnisquam/Belmont at (2) Exeter
Newfound/Dover at (3) Laconia
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At home of higher seeds, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 14
At Lundholm Gym, UNH
Semifinal winners, noon