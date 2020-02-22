RAYMOND — Game 7: The best words in sports.
That’s what it took for Pinkerton Academy of Derry to capture the program’s third NHIAA State Bowling Championship on Saturday at Strikers East Bowling Lanes as it bested Goffstown 4-3.
The Astros, who entered the day as the No. 4 seed, are the first team to win three bowling titles in NHIAA history dating to 2011. They were also the first to win two after going back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, and went into the meet tied with the Grizzlies for most championships.
Pinkerton got off to a 2-0 start and eventually led 3-1 before No. 3 Goffstown won Games 5 and 6.
Each game had been close up until Game 7, when Bryant Nourse, Matt Gagnon, Lance Lemieux, Harry Michaud and Colby Wong combined for five straight strikes. Gagnon added another on his next turn and the Astros took the game by a 232-153 final score.
“That’s big,” Pinkerton coach Janet Boyden said of the strike streak. “In fact that game of 232 is a very high game for Baker (a team match). It’s really phenomenal. I walked away (during it) and I did that on purpose because it was pretty nerve-wracking.”
The Baker format calls for five players to bowl two frames each. They are non-consecutive turns, however, meaning the bowler that rolls frame one, rolls frame six. Another bowler rolls frames two and seven, etc.
It allows coaches to be creative with their lineups from game to game and Goffstown coach Keith Martin did well to take proper advantage of that.
After going down 2-0, Martin switched it up.
“It gave us a little bit of a spark,” he said. “(But) in the end you have to make your shots and we just missed too many. That’s all. We did the same thing to them a couple of weeks ago, which helped us grab the third seed. The day that they had today was great, but I do wish it was us.”
Pinkerton overcame a tough road to the finals by beating No. 5 Raymond in the quarterfinal round. The Astros then took on top-seeded Hollis/Brookline and took care of business, setting up a date with Goffstown in the finals.
Goffstown defeated No. 6 Spaulding in the quarterfinals before dispatching No. 7 Keene, which upset No. 2 Merrimack in the quarters.
It was Pinkerton that rose to the occasion with the pressure on, though, and Boyden was happy with the way her team handled the adversity.
“We talked before Game 7 and the message was to keep their head in the game,” she said. “Don’t worry about anything going on around them and stay in the game. I’m just impressed. We had to keep them calm.”
Other scores for the championship round were: Game 1, Pinkerton, 148-144; Game 2, Pinkerton, 155-151; Game 3, Goffstown, 156-152; Game 4, Pinkerton, 179-136; Game 5, Goffstown, 186-159; and Game 6, Goffstown, 173-144.