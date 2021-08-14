DERRY
JACK MACKIERNAN had no trouble recalling where he was when he got the news.
“I was at home,” Mackiernan said. “I think my mom or my aunt told me, and I was upset. We thought we had a good chance last year to make a run at least. Knowing that other schools were able to play and we were watching — that hurt a little bit.“
Mackiernan, a senior running back/linebacker, is among the Pinkerton Academy football players who had a lot of extra time on their hands last fall. The 2020 NHIAA football season was an abbreviated one for every team, but Pinkerton’s season was shorter than most.
The Astros played three games last year — victories over Nashua South (33-7) and Windham (34-0) followed a season-opening loss to Londonderry (23-14) — before the school canceled the remainder of its football season in mid-October because of issues related to COVID-19. Pinkerton didn’t cancel just football, it pulled the curtain on all of its fall sports.
“It caught me by surprise,” Pinkerton football coach and athletic director Brian O’Reilly said. “Optimistically, I thought maybe it would be shut down for a week or two and then we would open it back up, but it never happened. We never saw it coming, and it didn’t happen in the athletic program. It happened in the school.
“At the time that it occurred, it was like the first outbreak at the school and everybody was terrified that this thing was going to spread like wildfire, so I get what happened. But as it turned out we were the only school that shut down for the season. Others shut down for a week or two. Again. I get it. I have no issues with it.
“We had a really good team as far as I was concerned. We had limited practice (leading up to the season opener) and got beat, but then quickly turned it around. I had high hopes for the team, and it’s gone. They (the seniors) graduated. Off they went.”
Pinkerton football is officially back, though. Like other teams throughout the state, the Astros conducted their first practice for the upcoming season on Friday.
O’Reilly, who took over as Pinkerton’s varsity football coach with two games remaining in the 1978 season, said he filled the football void by keeping busy with his AD duties last fall. He’s glad to be back on the field though.
“Oh, absolutely,” he said following Friday’s practice. “If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be the coach.”
Pinkerton has scrimmages scheduled against Thornton Academy of Saco, Maine, and St. John’s Prep of Danver, Mass., before it opens the season Sept. 4 at Windham.
Mackiernan, who has been playing varsity football since he was a sophomore, admitted to missing practice after the season was canceled last fall.
“Two years ago if you asked me that, I would have probably said ‘no,’” Mackiernan said. “When it’s taken away, you appreciate it a little more.
“I missed being part of the team. I do wrestling as well, but that’s more of an individual sport. It’s good to be back playing a sport I love, probably for the last year since I don’t plan to play in college. Hopefully win a championship. If not, have fun trying to do it.”