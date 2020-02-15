GOFFSTOWN — Pinkerton Academy’s girls’ hockey team may not be on the same level as traditional powers Hanover and Exeter. At least not yet anyway. But the, only in its second year of existence, is headed in that direction.
After a 10-day layoff, Pinkerton showed no rust Saturday afternoon in picking up its eighth victory of the season, a convincing 10-1 beatdown of Bedford in an NHIAA Division I tilt held inside Thomas F. Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm College. Sophomore center Jordyn Wasiejko and senior defenseman Spencer St. Pierre led the onslaught, scoring three and two goals, respectively.
The triumph over the Bulldogs came as expected. In just a short span of time, the Astros have dismissed the sacrificial lamb label. There is a quiet belief that one day the Astros will emerge as one of the state’s elite programs.
“Last year we had six wins and we are already up to eight in 12 games this year,” said St. Pierre, now with 11 goals. “It has been a surprise to me but I’m very happy with it.”
Even though Pinkerton still has a few more miles to go, let it be said that the day is coming, perhaps sooner than you think.
“Last year when we got into this we had something like six girls who had never played hockey before,” Pinkerton coach Scott Dunn said. “We only had about five or six with some playing experience. What we tried to do last year was get the girls new to the sport to develop their passing and shooting skills. This year we have a few more players. It is really the hard work in practices that has gotten them here. We have a good foundation here. The girls have set the bar high and every year that bar should get a little higher.”
Having reached the postseason tournament last year, losing to Brady-Trinity-West in the preliminary round, the Astros appear ready for a return trip. Sitting at 8-4, they hold the sixth spot in the standings.
“Last year we went into a lot of games as underdogs,” noted Dunn. “People said last year if we win one game we would be lucky. I told the girls last season to lets try and get into the playoffs, which we did. This year we set a goal to get above .500, get a good seed in the playoffs and get our first playoff win. For a program two years in I think we are positioning ourselves well. The girls understand this and things are sort of coming together for us.”
Pinkerton opened this game in grand style. Continuing to apply pressure in the offensive zone, Wasiejko put back her own rebound at 2:01 for a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Molly Fahey, also a sophomore, took a pass from Madeline Knight and buried a shot from the slot to make it 2-0. The tally was Fahey’s team-leading 19th on the season.
But the Bulldogs (3-11) responded. Senior forward Abigail Mangiafico, off a nice feed from Lauren Thomas, snapped a shot past goalie Kylie Coupal at 4:22 to slice the deficit in half. However, with time winding down in the frame, junior Kelsey Levesque lifted a backhanded shot by freshman netminder Amanda Ducharme, putting the Astros up by a pair entering the first break.
“We’ve played this team before so we know how they work,” St. Pierre said. “We just focused on not letting up. We wanted to keep our game steady. We’ve been working hard at it for two years so we know where we want to end up, which is a good seed in the playoffs.”
Midway into the second, Knight poked in a rebound to push the Astros’ lead to 4-1. Bedford’s struggles in clearing the puck away from its own zone continued. As a result, it led to two more tallies by Wasiejko (16 goals) and another from Emily Buckley in a span of two minutes to extend the Astros’ advantage to 7-1.
Pinkerton went on to add three more in the third, two from St. Pierre and one off the stick of Lauren Rivera. The Astros finished with 46 shots on net while limiting the Bulldogs to just six.
“I think from the second period on we held the momentum,” said Dunn. “The defense was making good plays by back-checking and blocking shots in front of the net to limit the shots on our goalie.”