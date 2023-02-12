What makes Chris Bennett special? That’s the question Pinkerton Academy Alpine skiing coach Toby Frank is asked.
Before we get to Frank’s answer, you should know that Bennett, a senior at Pinkerton Academy, has won the last two NHIAA Division I titles in the slalom. He’ll try to earn his third consecutive Division I championship Tuesday at Mount Sunapee.
“He’s put in the time to hone his technique, but it’s probably calming his mind, slowing everything down when he’s going super fast,” Frank said. “He’s relaxed, but hyper-focused. It’s a good blend.
“I think that’s it because of how hard it is to put together all these clean runs consistently, consistently, consistently. There’s really fine razor margins to wipe out or slip and miss a gate — then you’re disqualified. Every race you have to get two complete runs and be the fastest guy down the hill.
“His speed moving through these gates is incredible and, like I said, the margins are slim and he’s able to do it time and again. We have some racers who can throw down a great run and then they’ll wipe out on the second run. It doesn’t matter how bad the conditions are, he continually produces. It’s remarkable.”
Bennett said the competition will be stiff at this year’s Division I meet, but he feels good about his chances.
“For me to win Tuesday I’m gonna have to bring my A-game and lay down a couple solid runs,” he said. “I’m optimistic about it. Every little mistake counts, so clean, flawless runs is pretty much what I’m going to have to bring to the table.
“This year is interesting because in years past I’ve always raced against the same kids and beat them, but this year there’s one kid — he and I battle it out a lot. His name is Cole (Wolfinger) and he’s from Bedford. I feel like this year he’s really stepped up his skill level. It’s kind of a flip of the coin to see who’s gonna ski a little bit better to win the race.”
Bennett, a Hampstead resident, is the latest in a family of Pinkerton Academy skiers. His two sisters, Emma and Katelyn, were multiple-sport athletes at Pinkerton.
Emma (2013-14) helped the Astros win the Division I skiing championship in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, and was a captain as a junior and a senior. She was also on the Pinkerton field hockey, lacrosse and crew teams, and went on to play field hockey at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Katelyn (2016-20) was on the Pinkerton ski teams that won the Division I championship in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and was a team captain in her senior year. She played field hockey and lacrosse for the Astros, and currently plays field hockey at Merrimack College.
Bennett’s parents, Chris and Alycia, are both long-time skiers who met when they were students at Pinkerton Academy in the early 1990s.
“I think ever since I could walk, my parents had me out there on the slopes,” Bennett said.
Bennett, 18, is in his second season as a captain at Pinkerton. In addition to skiing for his high school, he also trains with the Franconia Ski Club on weekends.
“What I love about him is he’s super humble,” Frank said. “Just an easygoing guy. The other kids are like, ‘Man, if I skied like that I’d be throwing shade on these other kids.’ Chris just has a nice grin. Says hi to everybody and is just a great kid.
“Over the course of the season, he’s going to be the best slalom guy, statistically, but you still have to be (the best) on that particular day when we run the states.”
The top 10 finishers in Tuesday’s slalom and giant slalom events will advance to the Meet of Champions, which includes the top NHIAA skiers from all divisions. The top six finishers at the Meet of Champions move on to represent New Hampshire in the Eastern High School Championship. Bennett helped New Hampshire win that event last year.
This could be one of the final competitive events for Bennett, who said he does not plan to continue with competitive racing when he’s in college. He agreed with Frank’s assessment, and said not allowing the moment to get too big has helped him perform well in championship events.
“A lot of kids get all worked up and nervous,” Bennett said. “I just try to take breaths and stay calm — it’s just me and the course.
“The first goal is to make it to the bottom of the course without falling.”