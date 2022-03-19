Christine Freitas always wanted to expand the Playing for a Purpose to sports other than just field hockey.
That day will come on Saturday, April 2, when the inaugural boys Manchester Lacrosse Jamboree takes place at Manchester Memorial High School.
Freitas’ twin daughters, Kelly and Jenna, created the field hockey event as seniors at Memorial in 2011 and she has since taken over as its organizer. Last summer’s installment, its 10th overall, raised a single-year record of $43,000 for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center and has raised more than $140,00 overall.
“We’re starting small and, like anything, hoping to grow it and build it,” said Freitas, a Manchester resident. “I think my biggest excitement of it all is that this was one of my little hopes I had — that it could cross the line into some other sports somehow. And it’s happened.
“I’m calling it the brother of Playing for a Purpose.”
The Manchester Lacrosse Jamboree will benefit both the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, which raises funds for cancer research and patient support services, and the Manchester Central/Memorial co-op boys lacrosse program.
Freitas, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2002 at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, is a member of the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer South Board of Directors.
Funds will be raised by online donations on the event’s page on FriendsFightingCancer.org, the suggested donation at the gate and on-site raffles throughout the day. Teams can also choose to raise funds on their own before the event, Freitas said.
Each of the eight participating NHIAA teams will raise awareness for a different type of cancer.
Manchester Central/Memorial will wear black for melanoma, Bishop Brady of Concord will wear white for lung cancer, Spaulding of Rochester will wear purple for pancreatic cancer, Pembroke Academy will wear dark blue for colon cancer, ConVal of Peterborough will wear gray for brain cancer, Kingswood of Wolfeboro will wear orange for Leukemia, Kennett of Conway will wear lime green for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Trinity will wear light blue for prostate cancer.
Freitas, who is a member of the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer South Board of Directors, said Memorial athletic director and second-year Memorial/Central boys lacrosse coach Jordan D’Onofrio helped spark the idea to create the event and got the word out about it to coaches.
D’Onofrio, a Memorial alum, said he wanted to make it both a fun and competitive day.
Each team will play three games and there will be in-between activities like a skills contest, a hardest shot contest and one-on-one competitions.
Like at the field hockey event, the teams will gather at noon to read the names of their loved ones who are currently battling, survived or died from cancer. Sarah Earnest, a development officer at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, will also speak to the teams during the event.
Earnest said she wants to explain to the players the positive impact events like the jamboree have on their communities.
“They’re helping folks — it could be family members, friends of theirs,” Earnest said. “It could also be just community members that they don’t know. By playing an athletic sport, they might not realize that it’s bigger than them and contributing to a grander purpose for the community.”
D’Onofrio said his Central/Memorial players will wear shirts bearing the names of their loved ones affected by cancer. He has encouraged the other teams to do the same.
“I talk to my guys about being gentlemen and being able to represent themselves, their family, their school with positivity and I think there’s nothing better than being able to raise money for such a good cause such as the Norris Cotton Cancer Center,” D’Onofrio said. “I think for them to understand the selflessness of doing charity and get the word out to help raise funds for worthy causes is such an eye-opening and rewarding experience — more so than scoring goals or winning games.”
Freitas, who has been cancer-free since 2011, agreed that she hopes the players benefit from giving back to their community.
“We’ve all been touched by cancer and if it brings that thought into your mind that there’s something I can do for someone — this is it,” Freitas said. “This is one part of it.”
D’Onofrio said he would like to have more teams participate in future installments of the event and add a girls division, possibly as soon as next year. Ideally, he said he would like to make it a weekend-long jamboree, with the girls’ event on one day and the boys’ on the other.
“It’s such an exciting event when it’s field hockey — the energy of what the day’s about,” D’Onofrio said. “I’m excited to see that with my guys. Hopefully, we can make it a good event and raise enough money to make a good impact on some peoples’ lives and help them out a little bit.”