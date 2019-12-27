MANCHESTER — Depth is an underrated weapon, especially when considering the up-tempo style both Manchester Memorial and Manchester West like to play. You need numbers on your side to sustain that breakneck pace for 32 minutes, and in Friday’s Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament semifinal, it was Memorial that had fresher legs in the end.
Crusaders coach Danny Bryson used 11 players in the first quarter and rode that many to an 83-71 win that placed Memorial in the tournament championship game against Exeter on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial.
“We’re an up-tempo, full-court pressing team, too, and we knew the game would be this way coming in,” Bryson said. “I thought we were a little bit deeper than them coming off the bench and we just utilized our guards. We have some pretty good defensive guards that stepped up.”
Toward the end of the third quarter and in the beginning of the fourth, Memorial’s fresh legs were apparent. The Crusaders came away with some big steals in the backcourt and, when forced to break the press themselves, did so rather easily by moving the ball quickly and getting behind the West defense for easy points.
“Memorial’s pretty good,” West coach Justin Gorham said. “They played better than we did. We looked a little tired in certain spurts, but they played really well. You can’t take anything away from them. Typically we play more guys, but we tried to do some different things tonight and you try things like that in these games.”
Nine Blue Knights found their way onto the court, but none carried more of a burden than Kur Teng. The freshman was busy once again in scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Gorham knows that for as good as Teng is, he can’t do everything on his own. He thought the Blue Knights missed some shots that they typically make off kick outs that Teng creates by attracting so much attention driving to the basket. Bryson agreed.
“Kur is a great kid for a freshman,” he said. “When he drives and they have those shooters open, you have to pick your poison. But I thought we did a good job closing on those shooters. I thought we stepped up on the defensive end.”
Jack Fitzgerald led Memorial with 15 points while Deng Lual and Julius Hargis each added 11.
All of Lual’s points came in the fourth and his six free throws helped seal the game after Memorial had a 59-53 lead heading into the final frame.
“To begin the game, (Lual’s) focal point was playing defense on Kur,” Bryson said. “When you’re trying to guard the other team’s best player, it makes it a little tough. But he did well.”
Saturday’s championship game will be a rematch of 2017 when Memorial defeated Exeter 69-67. Exeter won last year’s title, 94-65, over Central and went on to win the Division I state crown.
Today’s schedule: Bedford vs. Trinity (3 p.m.); Salem vs. Central (4:30 p.m.); West vs. Lebanon (6 p.m.); Memorial vs. Exeter (7:30 p.m.).
Exeter 64, Lebanon 50: It was an old-fashioned scoring duel between Exeter’s Ryan Grijalva (22 points) and Lebanon’s Jon Willeman (23) before the Blue Hawks finally pulled away for good in the fourth quarter.
Exeter opened the final frame on a 7-0 run before a Willeman layup put an end to it with 3:46 remaining in the period. The Raiders were outscored by only 15-9 over the final eight minutes of the game, but it was that big lull that did them.
Tom Delgado and Mike Leonard each had 10 points for Exeter. Calvin Bates had eight for Lebanon with six coming in the first quarter.
Central 52, Trinity 44: Central was led by Kuel Bol’s 16 points — including four 3-pointers — and did a good job of disrupting Trinity ballhandlers around midcourt.
Jabari Dowell came up with four of his seven points as a direct result of steals that turned into transition offense. He added seven rebounds.
Trinity’s Royce Williams finished with a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Salem 72, Bedford 62: Salem received 20-point efforts from Trevor DeMinico (21) and Michael Ference (20), while Alex Devir chipped in 11 with eight rebounds.
Bedford had a 20-point scorer of its own in Justin O’Neill, who threw down a one-handed dunk to cap off a fast break in the third quarter, and Timmy Greene had 15 points including two 3s.