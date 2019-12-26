MANCHESTER — Kur Teng looks like a freshman, but he certainly doesn’t play like one.
The Manchester West rookie scored 20 points to lead all scorers in the Blue Knights’ 73-45 win over Manchester Central in the first round of the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
“He may be the best player in the state in our division (II) — period,” West coach Justin Gorham said. “In Division I, he’s close. He’s still trying to figure a few things out. He learns stuff every day that we play and he’s getting better. He’s such a joy to coach. They all are.”
Teng, who had 30 points and 12 rebounds in West’s season-opening win over Milford last Friday, put it all on display in the first period, driving hard to the basket and finishing with either hand or drawing contact and converting at the free throw line. He also dropped in his only three of the game in that period and was a big reason why West held a 26-11 lead at the end of one.
After trailing 37-19 at halftime, Central put together its best stretch over the first four of five minutes of the third period. The Little Green outscored West 11-2 in that span, using their athleticism to force turnovers and convert on the other end by racing out in transition.
Baril Mawo, Greg Jean-Baptiste and Jabari Dowell were the main beneficiaries during that run as far as the scoring column was concerned. Dowell finished the game with a team-high 10 points. Mawo and Jean-Baptiste each had four.
“We’re still learning our way,” Central coach Sudi Lett said. “We’re super young and inexperienced and even our older guys are inexperienced at the varsity level. We’re a brand new team. Brand new to it and we’re just struggling to put the ball in the hole right now.”
West’s effectiveness from beyond the three-point arc was particularly problematic for Central down the stretch of the game. The Blue Knights made three of their seven 3s in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“We have shooters,” Gorham said. “Josh Rose is a really good shooter. We have all kinds of guys that can shoot threes and we try to get up as many shots as we can. We have a lot of guys that are able to make open shots and that’s the goal. There’s all sorts of guys where if I ask myself if he can make a three the answer is yes.”
Lebanon 53, Salem 42
The first game of the day resulted in Division II Lebanon beating DI Salem. Jon Willeman led all scorers with 21 points and scored nine in the third quarter alone to help the Raiders take a 38-35 lead going into the fourth.
Michael Ference paced the Blue Devils with nine points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Alex Devir was next on the team with eight points while Trevor Deminico had six.
Exeter 72, Bedford 49
Exeter won its first-round game over Bedford in convincing fashion, getting contributions from everyone who took the floor. Ryan Grijalva, Mike Leonard and Matt McConnell stood out, though, each scoring in double figures, working well with the ball in their hands. McConnell led the way with 24 points.
Memorial 56, Trinity 40
Julius Hargis led the way for the Crusaders with 13 points while Deng Lual scored 11. Royce Williams paced all scorers with 29 points and making seven of 12 free throws for Trinity. Memorial led 28-20 at halftime.
Friday's schedule
Losers' bracket
Salem vs. Bedford, 3 p.m.
Central vs. Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Winners' bracket
Lebanon vs. Exeter, 6 p.m.
Memorial vs. West, 7:30 p.m.