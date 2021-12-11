The Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament is tentatively on, according to Manchester Memorial Booster Club president Kim Buckholz, whose group runs the event.
Buckholz said the booster club is monitoring COVID-19 case numbers and trying to get enough adult volunteers to work the tournament.
The status of other holiday basketball tournaments:
-- The 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash will be held at both Farmington High School and Henry Wilson Memorial School. This year’s schedule is still being finalized. The state’s largest holiday basketball tournament features 24 teams between its boys and girls divisions.
The boys field consists of host Farmington, Kennett, Newmarket, St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover, Inter-Lakes, Derryfield School of Manchester, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, Holy Family of Manchester, Franklin, Profile of Bethlehem, Nute, Portsmouth Christian Academy of Dover, Concord Christian Academy, Raymond and Epping. Farmington, Kennett, Inter-Lakes, Coe-Brown, Holy Family, Plymouth, Concord Christian, Epping and Franklin make up the girls field.
Masks will be required for all spectators and must be worn by players and coaches on the bench. Players can choose whether or not to wear a mask while on the court.
-- The Chick-fil-A Holiday Basketball Tournament in Nashua and the Capital Area Basketball Tournament in Concord have been canceled. The Chick-fil-A tournament was canceled due to the schedule changes to the NHIAA basketball season this year, Nashua Athletic Director Lisa Gingras said. In a change, many teams are playing league games in the days between Christmas and New Year's. The Capital Area tournament was canceled because of the current 100-person cap at NHTI’s gym, according to NHTI Athletic Director Paul Hogan.
-- Manchester Central is currently planning to hold the girls basketball Doug Chandler Memorial Christmas Tournament.