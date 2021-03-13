EXETER — It had all the drama befitting a state championship game, and it was the team without a loss that found a way to lift the trophy.
Lebanon used timely defense and strong foul shooting in the fourth quarter to power past Pelham 40-33 to win the Division II boys basketball title at Exeter High.
The win gave the Raiders their fifth title in program history and first since 2017 and capped a 15-0 season.
“We always knew that it wasn’t going to be easy,” Lebanon coach Kieth Matte said. “It was exactly what we expected. At halftime, we said they’re going to make a run and then we’re going to show our character. That’s exactly what happened.”
The Raiders saw an 11-point lead in the third quarter disappear as the teams traded the lead four times in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Juniors sealed the deal for the Raiders.
Braden Falzarano had five of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Jackson Stone hit four free throws in the final 40 seconds to put the game on ice.
Nyeoti Punni was the defensive anchor when the Raiders needed him. Tasked with guarding Pelham center Zach Jones, Punni played a huge role in holding Jones to nine points. Jones had 17 in the semifinals.
Punni also pulled down seven rebounds and blocked a pair of shots. He also had four points and his free throws with 4:53 to go put Lebanon ahead for good.
The Pythons got 12 points from Jake Dumont, and Jones grabbed 11 rebounds to go with his scoring haul, but the suffocating Lebanon defense kept Pelham from finding open spaces and generating consistent offense.
“That’s what he can do when he heats up,” Pelham coach Michael Larson said of Dumont. “Made a couple of big shots, got us right back in the game. Unfortunately, in the end, we couldn’t make enough shots to put us over the top.”
Lebanon held Pelham to 10 points through two quarters.