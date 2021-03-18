No place has been spared the misery of COVID-19 -- not even the bowling lanes where Madilyn Yockel often finds herself at peace.
When Strikers East Bowling Center was forced to shut down at the start of the pandemic, the 15-year-old Raymond High School sophomore had a choice: She could abandon the sport she loves for months on end or find a way to stay in the game while stuck at home.
A member of the school’s bowling team, Yockel chose to watch bowling on TV and perform her own bowling drills from home.
Some of her drills included the use of a hockey slideboard similar to the approach of a bowling lane. She would wear her bowling shoes and slide with her foot to strengthen her legs and experience the feeling of the end of her approach.
Sometimes she would just sit with her many bowling balls and dream of the day when she would return to the lanes.
“It was definitely very hard,” she said, “but using the hockey slide at home and watching videos of other people bowling was keeping me sane the whole time.”
After six months away from the bowling lanes, Yockel returned and spent about a month getting herself back to where she was before COVID-19 struck.
Last weekend, she found that her perseverance during the pandemic had paid off.
On March 13, Yockel beat out two other girls and 25 boys to become the 2021 State Individual Bowling Champion.
She is the second youngest high school bowling champ in the state; the first is six months younger than her.
Yockel also made local history as Raymond’s youngest and first female state champion bowler. The first state champion was Raymond High senior Gil Chamberlain, who claimed the title in 2010, which was the first year that bowling was offered at the high school level in New Hampshire.
“She’s in it to win. She’s in it to take it to the next level and pursue this sport in college and beyond. It’s really amazing how much she has pushed herself to get to where she is,” said Bob Slater, who coaches Raymond’s school bowling team, which is one of 15 in the state.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association hosted the State Individual Bowling Championship at Strikers East -- the bowling alley in Raymond where Yockel has been practicing since she started bowling at age 10.
Someone at the bowling alley encouraged her to join a youth league on Saturday mornings and by eighth grade she was offered a chance to join the high school’s bowling team.
She performed so well that she made it to a national competition in eighth grade. She qualified for nationals again in 2020, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. Yockel has qualified for the nationals this year and is planning to travel to Indianapolis this summer
"...When we weren’t able to bowl and everything was shut down for a good five to six month period when people couldn’t bowl, that’s when she worked on her mental game. When she couldn’t throw a bowling ball down the lane, that’s where she focused on other areas. It wasn’t like she put the sport to the side and didn’t think about it. That’s really what makes her remarkable, all the hard work and dedication she put into the sport,” Slater said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Slater was forced to limit the number of bowlers that could be sent to the individual competition to only two to reduce potential exposures.
“That put me in a virtually impossible situation because we had so many bowlers, including my daughter, that couldn’t go to individuals this year when they deserved to go. I’m graduating seven seniors this year and a lot of those were seniors,” he said.
While she may be competitive, Yockel seems to be relaxed when she’s bowling.
“I think that’s my place to go and be zen and have my meditation time I guess and it’s a challenge because it’s always different. One day you’ll go and the lanes will act one way and the next day will act completely different so it’s always a challenge of trying to strike or trying to make your spare, which I really like,” said Yockel, who recently shot her first 300.
Yockel’s parents are proud of her bowling achievements at such a young age.
“She’s just got the mental focus and the drive to take this wherever she wants to go,” said her mother, Saraday Yockel.
Yockel admitted that when she first started bowling she was a little intimidated because most of the other competitors were boys.
“I had to tell myself, ‘You earned the same spot that they did and you compete in all the same tournaments that they do and you’re just as good as them and you can challenge them as well,’” she recalled.
Slater said Yockel is usually the first to arrive at practice and the last to leave.
While the average high school bowler carries around a few bowling balls, Yockel always has eight balls with her when she travels.
She knows the core and coverstock of every ball and what each will do on certain lane conditions.
“She is a true professor of her sport,” her coach said.